UFC Fight Island 2 results: Figueiredo submits Benavidez to claim flyweight title

Figueiredo and Benavidez rematched in the headliner and once again their bout did not go the distance. Figueiredo put on a dominant performance, knocking down Benavidez three times and catching him in several rear naked chokes before the one that eventually sealed him the win in the closing minutes of the first round.

Deiveson, who is now the undisputed UFC world flyweight champion, said he is ready to defend the title against whoever the UFC line him up against, but demanded the potential opponent to be at his level.

"I'm available for whoever the UFC wants to put in front of me, anyone at my level, but you have to be at my level because I'm a knockout artist, I'm going to knock you out," said Figueiredo.

"I'm going home tomorrow and we're going to start celebrating with all Brazilians on the flight back and as soon as I land in Brazil everyone is going to be taking pictures and congratulating me, so it's going to be a great party," he added.

In the co-main event clash of middleweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson and No. 7 Kelvin Gastelum clashed quickly and hit the canvas for an early scramble. Hermansson was able to capitalize on the positioning and he went for a heel hook, forcing Gastelum to tap out in just 1:18 of the first round.

Earlier in the main card, in the hot flyweight division, No. 4 ranked Alexandre Pantoja squared off with unbeaten No. 7 Askar Askarov for three rounds of non-stop action. The momentum swung from a strong opening round by Pantoja to a third surge from Askarov, who remains unbeaten with the unanimous decision win.

In the women's flyweight division, Ariane Lipski certainly built off her most recent win when she took on Luana Carolina. They started off fast and strong, with Carolina attempting the first submission, but Lipski took advantage of the position to get the finisher, a perfect kneebar in just 1:28 of the first round.

Up and coming lightweights Marc Diakiese and Rafael Fiziev put on a striker's delight. Fiziev took his performance up a notch in every area, from devastating body kicks to precision combinations, and earned the unanimous decision over the highly competitive Diakiese.

Earlier, in the preliminary card, Roman Dolidze, Joel Alvarez and Amir Albazi earned stoppage wins, while Grant Dawson, Brett Johns, Arman Tsarukyan and Serghei Spivac all picked up decision wins.

Check out final results of UFC Fight Island 2:

Main Card

1. Flyweight title bout: Deiveson Figueiredo defeated Joseph Benavidez via technical submission (rear naked choke) at 4:48 of round 1

2. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson defeated Kelvin Gastelum via KO (heel hook) at 1:18 of round 1

3. Lightweight bout: Rafael Fiziev defeated Marc Diakiese via unanimous decision

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski defeated Luana Carolina via submission (knee bar) at 1:28 of round 1

5. Flyweight bout: Askar Askarov defeated Alexandre Pantoja via unanimous decision

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Roman Dolidze defeated Khadis Ibragimov via TKO at 4:15 of round 1

2. Catchweight (150 lb) bout: Grant Dawson defeated Nad Narimani via unanimous decision

3. Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez defeated Joe Duffy via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:25 of round 1

4. Bantamweight bout: Brett Johns defeated Montel Jackson via unanimous decision

5. Flyweight bout: Amir Albazi defeated Malcolm Gordon via submission (triangle choke) at 4:42 of round 1

6. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Davi Ramos via unanimous decision

7. Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac defeated Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision

Source: Press Release