UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone Vs Till fight cards, preview

Bengaluru, October 20: The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Poland for the first time since 2015 with UFC Fight Night 118: Cerrone Vs Till on Saturday (October 21) at Ergo Arena in Gdańsk.

In the UFC Gdansk main event Donald Cerrone takes on undefeated Englishman Darren Till in a Welterweight bout. Till will undoubtedly have his toughest test to date. Although Cerrone has lost his last two fights, he's still among the best the UFC has to offer.

While in the co-main event Polish native Karolina Kowalkiewicz is set for a homecoming as she takes on UFC newcomer Jodie Esquibel in Women's strawweight bout. Kowalkiewicz is on the back of a submission loss to Claudia Gadelha, so she will look to dispatch Esquibel quickly and get back into the title contention.

The unbeaten hometown middleweight, Oskar Piechota kicks off the main card in Gdansk by welcoming Jonathan Wilson for his first fight outside the United States. And light heavyweight scrappers Jan Blachowicz and Devin Clark are also set to battle in the main card.

On the preliminary card, Sam Alvey was a late replacement for Trevor Smith and will fight debutant Ramazan Emeev in a Middleweight bout. While, The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 middleweight winner Warlley Alves takes on another debutant Salim Touahri in a welterweight bout.

Also on the card are some interesting new prospects in Oskar Piechota, Aspen Ladd and Nasrat Haqparast.

Here's a look at the UFC Fight Night 118 scheduled fight card:

MAIN CARD (Sony ESPN from 12.30 AM IST on Sunday)

1. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone Vs Darren Till

2. Women's strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz Vs Jodie Esquibel

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jan Blachowicz Vs Devin Clark

4. Middleweight bout: Oskar Piechota Vs Jonathan Wilson

PRELIMINARY CARD (Fight Pass from 9.15 PM IST on Saturday)

1. Lightweight bout: Marcin Held Vs Nasrat Haqparast

2. Heavyweight bout: Anthony Hamilton Vs Adam Wieczorek

3. Bantamweight bout: Damian Stasiak Vs Brian Kelleher

4. Middleweight bout: Sam Alvey Vs Ramazan Emeev

5. Featherweight bout: Artem Lobov Vs Andre Fili

6. Welterweight bout: Salim Touahri Vs Warlley Alves

7. Women's bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg Vs Aspen Ladd

8. Bantamweight bout: Felipe Arantes Vs Josh Emmett

The live telecast of the main card will be available via Sony ESPN on Sunday (October 22) from 12.30 AM IST.