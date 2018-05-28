UFC Fight Night 130 results: Cautious Till edges out Thompson in Liverpool

Till who is usually known for his aggression took a more cautious approach against Thompson in a catchweight bout which took the main event slot in UFC Liverpool.

The undefeated Till continued his streak, but the fight was overshadowed by his failure to miss weight for the scheduled welterweight bout. However, with support from the home crowd, Till edged out Thompson in a very close fight and was rewarded with a unanimous-decision victory, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46.

In his city, he rose to the occassion.



What a night for the pride of Liverpool, @DarrenTill2. #UFCLiverpool pic.twitter.com/GIZijMrXtc — UFC (@ufc) May 27, 2018

In the event's co-headliner, Neil Magny stopped late replacement and promotion newcomer Craig White via a first-round technical knock out (TKO). Magny, who was originally scheduled to face Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout called out division's top contender Kamaru Usman after the fight.

Who needs a second round, when Neil Magny can just get a TKO in the first \_(ツ)_/. pic.twitter.com/6BEViLyq6j — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 27, 2018

Earlier on the main card, Makwan Amirkhani earned a decision win over Jason Knight in a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, we saw three more stoppage wins with Arnold Allen submitting Mads Burnell via a front choke and Claudio Silva also picking up a submission win over Nordine Taleb in a welterweight bout. The third stoppage was a TKO of Eric Spicely by Darren Steward in the card opener.

Statement. Made.



Darren Stewart gets the TKO win against Eric Spicely. pic.twitter.com/NTnD9f75D4 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 27, 2018

Before the main card we witnesses five bouts in the preliminary card, where Tom Breese defeated Daniel Kelly in the headliner via TKO. While, Lina Lansberg, Gillian Robertson, Carlo Pedersoli Jr. and Elias Theodorou were also earned wins.

Check out the final results of UFC Liverpool:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Darren Till defeated Stephen Thompson by unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Welterweight bout: Neil Magny defeated Craig White by TKO (knee, punches) - Round 1, 4:32

3. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen defeated Mads Burnell by submission (front choke) - Round 3, 2:41

4. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani defeated Jason Knight by split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Claudio Silva defeated Nordine Taleb by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:31

6. Middleweight bout: Darren Stewart defeated Eric Spicely by TKO (punches) - Round 2, 1:47

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Tom Breese defeated Daniel Kelly by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 3:33

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg defeated Gina Mazany by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Welterweight bout: Carlo Pedersoli Jr. defeated Brad Scott by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Gillian Robertson defeated Molly McCann by technical submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:05

5. Middleweight bout: Elias Theodorou defeated Trevor Smith by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)