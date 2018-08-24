UFC Fight Night 135: Gaethje vs. Vick fight card and TV schedule

The UFC Lincoln card may not be the most stacked of the year, but the event's headliner between lightweights Justin Gaethje and James Vick will be worth a watch.

Gaethje has only fought three times in the UFC, losing twice, but all three fights have been classics, full of action with all of them ending in stoppages. In his most recent fight, Gaethje lost via TKO to Dustin Poirier on April 14 at UFC on Fox 29.

Vick on the other hand has fought ten times in the UFC, losing just once. In his last outing, he earned a decision win against Francisco Trinaldo at Fight Night 126 earlier this year in February. The Texecutioner presents a big challenge for Gaethje, as he is the tallest lightweight on the current roster.

Meanwhile, a featherweight bout betweel Michael Johnson and Andre Fili is expected to take up the co-main event slot. Also on the main card is former Invicta FC Strawweight Champion Angela Hill in action against Cortney Casey.

Here is all you need to know about Fight Night 135:

When and where is UFC Licoln?

The event is on Saturday (August 25) at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Due to the time difference, it will be shown on Sunday (August 26) in India.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 135 in India?

Sony SIX will show the main card live in India from 7.30 AM IST on Sunday (August 26), while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass from 4 AM IST.

Here is scheduled fight card for UFC Lincoln:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Justin Gaethje vs. James Vick

2. Featherweight bout: Michael Johnson vs. Andre Fili

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Angela Hill

4. Welterweight bout: Jake Ellenberger vs. Bryan Barberena

5. Flyweight bout: John Moraga vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

6. Middleweight bout: Eryk Anders vs. Tim Williams

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: James Krause vs. Warlley Alves

2. Bantamweight bout: Iuri Alcantara vs. Cory Sandhagen

3. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Markus Perez

4. Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. George Sullivan

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs Kalindra Faria

6. Lightweight bout: Drew Dober vs. Jon Tuck

7. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya vs. Luke Sanders