UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs. Smith fight card and schedule

Light Heavyweight contenders Alexander Gustafsson and Anthony Smith headline the event, while Jimi Manuwa faces Aleksandr Rakic in the Light Heavyweight co-main event.

Also on the main card features two featherweight bouts which will see Makwan Amirkhani meet Chris Fishgold and Daniel Teymur tackle Sung Bin Jo. Plus, Damir Hadzovic take on Christos Giagos in a lightweight bout to round off the main card.

The preliminary card will feature some of the top UFC talent from Europe and more with the likes of Tonya Evinger, Lina Lansberg, Stevie ray, Leonardo Santos, Nick Hein, Frank Camacho and Devin all in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 153:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 153 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 1) at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden.

What time does UFC Stockholm start?

The preliminary card starts at 7.30 PM IST; 4 PM Local Time; 2 PM GMT. Meanwhile, the main card starts at 10.30 PM IST; 7 PM Local Time; 5 PM GMT.

How to watch UFC Stockholm in India?

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will telecast the main card live in India, while Sony LIV will also stream the main card live. Preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Stockholm:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Alexander Gustafsson vs. Anthony Smith

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jimi Manuwa vs. Aleksandar Rakic

3. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Chris Fishgold

4. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Christos Giagos

5. Featherweight bout: Daniel Teymur vs. Sung Bin Jo

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Rostem Akman vs. Sergey Khandozhko

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Tonya Evinger vs. Lina Lansberg

3. Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Leonardo Santos

4. Lightweight bout: Nick Hein vs. Frank Camacho

5. Women's Featherweight bout: Bea Malecki vs. Eduarda Santana

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Darko Stosic vs. Devin Clark

7. Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez vs. Danilo Belluardo