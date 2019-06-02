English

UFC Fight Night 153 results: Smith submits Gustafsson, who called it quits

By
Anthony Smith (right) submitted Alexander Gustafsson during UFC Stockholm main event (Image Courtesy: UFC News Twitter)
Anthony Smith (right) submitted Alexander Gustafsson during UFC Stockholm main event (Image Courtesy: UFC News Twitter)

Stockholm, June 2: Anthony Smith submitted Alexander Gustafsson, who announced his retirement from MMA at the UFC Fight Night 153: Gustafsson vs. Smith event which took place at the Ericsson Globe in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday (June 1).

After a back and forth three rounds in the UFC Stockholm main event, Smith finally jumped on Gustafsson's back to floor him and made the most of the opportunity by locking in the rear-naked choke for a finish at the 2:38 mark of Round 4.

After the fight, hometown's Gustafsson took off his gloves to hint his retirement. "Show's over guys," he said, and then left for what could be the final time.

The result gets Smith back in the win column for the first time since his loss in a UFC light heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones in March, while Gustafsson lost his second straight.

In the co-main event, Aleksandr Rakic finished Jimi Manuwa in a light heavyweight bout. Rakic landed a left head kick on Manuwa for the finish just 47 seconds into the first round.

The victory meant Rakic remains perfect in the UFC, extending his overall winning streak to 12 straight fights, while Manuwa recorded his third straight loss.

Also on the main card, Makwan Amirkhani locked in the anaconda choke to earn a second-round submission win over Chris Fishgold. Plus, there were decision wins for Christos Giagos and Daniel Teymur against Damir Hadzovic and Sung Bin Jo respectively.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Sergey Khandozhko, Lina Lansberg and Devin Clark earned decision wins, while Leonardo Santos, Frank Camacho, Bea Malecki and Joel Alvarez picked up stoppage wins.

Here are the results of UFC Fight Night 153:

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Alexander Gustafsson by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 4, 2:38

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksandar Rakic defeated Jimi Manuwa by knockout (head kick) - Round 1, 0:47

3. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani defeated Chris Fishgold by submission (anaconda choke) - Round 2, 4:25

4. Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos defeated Damir Hadzovic by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Daniel Teymur defeated Sung Bin Jo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight bout: Sergey Khandozhko defeated Rostem Akman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg defeated Tonya Evinger by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Lightweight bout: Leonardo Santos defeated Stevie Ray by knockout (punch) - Round 1, 2:17

4. Lightweight bout: Frank Camacho defeated Nick Hein by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 4:56

5. Women's Featherweight bout: Bea Malecki defeated Eduarda Santana by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 1:59

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark defeated Darko Stosic by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

7. Lightweight bout: Joel Alvarez defeated Danilo Belluardo by TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 2:22

Story first published: Sunday, June 2, 2019, 10:22 [IST]
