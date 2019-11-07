UFC Fight Night 163: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar preview, fight card, India time and TV info

UFC Fight Night 163: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar is set to be headlined by a rescheduled featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar.

The pair were originally slated to meet in UFC on ESPN 6 last month, but the promotion officials moved the bout to Moscow. And initially scheduled as the co-main event of the Moscow event, the pair were moved into the main event slot after original main eventer Junior dos Santos pulled out.

Dos Santos' opponent, former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, however, still remains on the card and will face late replacement Greg Hardy in the heavyweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, feature Zelim Imadev versus Danny Roberts at welterweight, Khadis Ibragimov versus Ed Herman at light heavyweight, Ramazan Emeev versus Anthony Rocco Martin at welterweight and finally Shamil Gamzatov versus Klidson Abreu at light heavyweight.

In the preliminary card, we will see a lot of hometown's fighters and the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Rustam Khabilov, Karl Roberson, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Roosevelt Roberts, Pannie Kianzad, Jessica-Rose Clark, Davey Grant among many others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 163:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 163 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 9) at the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

What time does UFC Moscow start?

The preliminary card starts at 9.30 PM IST; 4 PM GMT; 7 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 11.30 PM IST; 6 PM GMT; 9 PM Local Time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 163 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available this week in India. But, you could still stream the event live using UFC Fight Pass.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Moscow

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

2. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

3. Welterweight bout: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

5. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

2. Welterweight bout: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

3. Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

4. Welterweight bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

7. Bantamweight bout: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant