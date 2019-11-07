English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC Fight Night 163: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar preview, fight card, India time and TV info

By

Bengaluru, November 7: The Ultimate Fighting Championship visit Russia this weekend as they look to follow up on an controversial end to last week's UFC 244 with a Fight Night in Moscow.

UFC Fight Night 163: Magomedsharipov vs. Kattar is set to be headlined by a rescheduled featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Calvin Kattar.

The pair were originally slated to meet in UFC on ESPN 6 last month, but the promotion officials moved the bout to Moscow. And initially scheduled as the co-main event of the Moscow event, the pair were moved into the main event slot after original main eventer Junior dos Santos pulled out.

Dos Santos' opponent, former Bellator heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov, however, still remains on the card and will face late replacement Greg Hardy in the heavyweight co-main event.

Also on the main card, feature Zelim Imadev versus Danny Roberts at welterweight, Khadis Ibragimov versus Ed Herman at light heavyweight, Ramazan Emeev versus Anthony Rocco Martin at welterweight and finally Shamil Gamzatov versus Klidson Abreu at light heavyweight.

In the preliminary card, we will see a lot of hometown's fighters and the likes of Magomed Ankalaev, Rustam Khabilov, Karl Roberson, Abubakar Nurmagomedov, Roosevelt Roberts, Pannie Kianzad, Jessica-Rose Clark, Davey Grant among many others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 163:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 163 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 9) at the CSKA Arena in Moscow, Russia.

What time does UFC Moscow start?

The preliminary card starts at 9.30 PM IST; 4 PM GMT; 7 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 11.30 PM IST; 6 PM GMT; 9 PM Local Time.

How to watch UFC Fight Night 163 in India?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available this week in India. But, you could still stream the event live using UFC Fight Pass.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Moscow

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Calvin Kattar

2. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Volkov vs. Greg Hardy

3. Welterweight bout: Zelim Imadaev vs. Danny Roberts

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Khadis Ibragimov vs. Ed Herman

5. Welterweight bout: Ramazan Emeev vs. Anthony Rocco Martin

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Shamil Gamzatov vs. Klidson Abreu

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

2. Welterweight bout: Rustam Khabilov vs. Sergey Khandozhko

3. Middleweight bout: Roman Kopylov vs. Karl Roberson

4. Welterweight bout: Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. David Zawada

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Roosevelt Roberts

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Jessica-Rose Clark

7. Bantamweight bout: Grigorii Popov vs. Davey Grant

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATA 1 - 1 MCI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 12:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue