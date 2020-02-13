UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 preview, fight card, India time & TV info

Fight location, date, time and TV information

When and where does UFC Fight Night 167 take place?

The event takes place on Saturday (February 15) at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (February 16) in India.

What time does UFC Rio Rancho start?

The preliminary card starts at 3.30 AM IST (February 16); 5 PM ET (February 15); 10 PM GMT (February 15). The main card, meanwhile starts at 6.30 AM IST (February 16); 8 PM ET (February 15); 1 AM GMT (February 16).

Where and how to watch UFC Fight Night 167?

UFC Fight Night 167: Anderson vs. Blachowicz 2 will stream live from Santa Ana Star Center with all fights carried exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

In India Sony Pictures Network will show the main card, which Sony LIV will live stream as well. Sony TEN 2 will telecast the main card live in India.

Anderson vs Blachowicz 2: Main Event preview

Anderson, who is currently riding on the longest winning streak of his UFC career, aims to prove that his first win over Blachowicz was no fluke. The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 19, Anderson has been a perennial contender for much of his career and has recently netted impressive victories over Glover Teixeira, Ilir Latifi and Johnny Walker. He now looks to make it five wins in a row and finally earn his shot at UFC gold.

Blachowicz, who is coming off the two biggest victories of his UFC career, intends to avenge his 2015 loss to Anderson in impressive fashion. Blachowicz, who is one of the most successful Polish athletes in UFC history, holds wins over Jacare Souza, Luke Rockhold, Jimi Manuwa and Jared Cannonier. Now, he aims to cement himself as the clear No. 1 contender in the division by snapping Anderson's win streak.

Sanchez vs Pereira: Co-main event preview

Sanchez had earned back-to-back impressive wins before losing in his most recent appearance against new welterweight contender Michael Chiesa. The 38-year-old has a couple more ticks in the loss column in his resume over the last several years, but there is no denying that Sanchez still brings it on Fight Night and can be counted on to leave it all in the Octagon.

His opponent, Pereira became a viral sensation in the MMA community before arriving in the UFC for doing backflips off the fence in the middle of a fight. The 26-year-old made a spectacular entry into the Octagon with a first round TKO of Danny Roberts. He, however, comes into this fight on the back of a decision loss to Tristan Connelly. So, he will look to get back among the wins and so will the veteran Sanchez. With both men known for stoppages, there is every chance of seeing another stoppage when they clash on Saturday.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Rio Rancho

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz

2. Welterweight bout: Diego Sanchez vs. Michel Pereira

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Mara Romero Borella

4. Lightweight bout: Brok Weaver vs. Kazula Vargas

5. Flyweight bout: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Ray Borg

6. Lightweight bout: Lando Vannata vs. Yancy Medeiros

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Daniel Rodriguez

2. Bantamweight bout: John Dodson vs. Nathaniel Wood

3. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Scott Holtzman

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. Dequan Townsend

5. Bantamweight bout: Casey Kenney vs. Merab Dvalishvili

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Macy Chiasson vs. Shanna Young

7. Flyweight bout: Mark De La Rosa vs. Raulian Paiva