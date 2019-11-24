English
Put your money where your mouth is! - Jorge Masvidal challenges Conor McGregor

By Peter Hanson
Masvidal challenges McGregor

Las Vegas, November 24: Conor McGregor has been challenged to put his "money where his mouth is" by Jorge Masvidal, who is keen to mix it with the big-talking Irishman.

Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor is reported to be making a comeback to the Octagon in January and his manager last month said he hopes to conclude a deal for a bout with Donald Cerrone.

However, an ESPN tweet posted on Friday (November 22) displayed a graphic showing potential opponents for McGregor and Masvidal in 2020, which prompted a reply from the former saying: "I'll go at anyone on that list".

Masvidal could not pass up the opportunity to have a say of his own, writing to McGregor: "Put your money where your mouth is I'm the only 1."

The 35-year-old Masvidal has seen his stock rise during a fine 2019 that started with a second-round knockout of Darren Till prior to a stunning five-second triumph over Ben Askren.

Earlier this month, Masvidal earned a controversial stoppage over Nate Diaz. McGregor, meanhwile, last fought in UFC 13 months ago, in a now infamous lightweight defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Story first published: Sunday, November 24, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
