Coronavirus: Khabib confirms father is in 'critical condition'

By Peter Hanson

Moscow, May 19: Khabib Nurmagomedov has confirmed his father is in a critical condition as he battles coronavirus.

The undefeated UFC lightweight champion explained Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov underwent heart surgery last year and has had another procedure after suffering complications from contracting COVID-19.

Khabib said he knows several others who have been affected and urged people to stay home during the global health crisis.

"In my personal case, I've had more than 20 people sick from my family," Nurmagomedov said in comments translated by ESPN.

"More than 20 people were lying in the ICUs. And many of them are no longer among us. Many acquaintances have died, many parents of my relatives. Everybody is having a hard time dealing with it.

"There is a lot written on the internet about my father. My father, right now, is located in a hospital. He is in critical condition as a result of this virus.

"It impacted his heart because last year he had a surgery there, and right now, they did another surgery. He is in a very difficult situation, very difficult. We are asking Allah that he returns him to us.

"Our learned Islamic scholars are telling us, 'Stay home, and do the holiday prayer. Don't have guests. Don't go yourselves as guests.' It is a very difficult situation."

Khabib, who received messages from long-time rival Conor McGregor and UFC president Dana White last week as reports emerged of his father's health battle, was due to fight Tony Ferguson last month.

However, travel restrictions prevented that bout from happening and Ferguson was beaten by Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title at UFC 249 on May 9.

It remains to be seen when Khabib can return to the Octagon, though White hopes to book a bout with Gaethje for September.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 13:50 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

