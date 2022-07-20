UFC London 2022: Blaydes vs. Aspinall fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC London 2022, No. 4 ranked heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes faces No. 6 ranked Tom Aspinall, while middleweight veteran No. 8 Jack Hermansson takes on fast-rising Chris Curtis in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, English fan favorite lightweight Paddy Pimblett takes on Jordan Leavitt in a bout sure to excite the home crowd, while No. 11 ranked light heavyweight Nikita Krylov returns to action against former title challenger Alexander Gustafsson.

Plus, Molly McCann faces Hannah Goldy in an intriguing women's flyweight bout after top 10 light heavyweights, No. 8 ranked Paul Craig and No. 9 ranked Volkan Oezdemir lock horns in the potential main card opener.

The preliminary card of UFC London, also known as UFC Fight Night 208 or UFC on ESPN +66, will feature a total of eight bouts with British MMA athletes like Mason Jones, Marc Diakiese, Nathaniel Wood, Jai Herbert and Muhammad Mokaev among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC London 2022:

#CurtisBlaydesTwitter, this one is for you 🔪



Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC London 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (July 23) at the O2 Arena in London, England. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (July 23) and head into the early hours on Sunday (July 24). What time does UFC London 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT / 3 PM GMT / 8:30 PM IST (Saturday, July 23). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 2 PM PM ET / 11 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, July 23). Where and how to watch UFC London 2022? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. UFC London 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall 2. Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis 3. Lightweight Bout: Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson 5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy 6. Light Heavyweight Bout: Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight Bout: Mason Jones vs. Ľudovit Klein 2. Lightweight Bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic 3. Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa 4. Featherweight Bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce 5. Flyweight Bout: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson 6. Lightweight Bout: Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson 7. Women's Flyweight Bout: Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm 8. Welterweight Bout: Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby A new HW contender was solidified in Tom Aspinall's first UFC main event 💪



Main Event: Blaydes vs. Aspinall Talking Points • Curtis Blaydes looks to steal the show by stopping Aspinall in front of his home crowd. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 11 wins by knockout ◦ Two first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Chris Daukaus, Alexander Volkov, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik • Tom Aspinall aims to put on a show in his second main event in England. ◦ No. 6 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ Nine wins by knockout, three by submission ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ On an eight-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Alexander Volkov, Andrei Arlovski and Serghei Spivac The Joker is wild 🃏



Co-main Event: Hermansson vs. Curtis Talking Points • Jack Hermansson hopes to take down Curtis and assert himself as a title contender. ◦ No. 8 ranked middleweight contender ◦ 11 wins by KO, six by submission ◦ Ten first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Edmen Shahbazyan and David Branch • Chris Curtis intends to defeat his first ranked opponent in the UFC. ◦ 16 wins by KO, one by submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ On an eight-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Rodolfo Vieira, Brendan Allen and Phil Hawes