UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, July 14: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action continues on the Fight Island with a top 10 featherweight contenders bout in UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige.

The main event will see a clash of featherweight contenders, as No. 6 ranked Calvin Kattar takes on No. 10 Dan Ige, while in the co-main event, thrilling flyweights clash as No. 12 ranked contender Tim Elliott takes on Ryan Benoit.

Also on the main card, top-ranked bantamweights meet at featherweight on short notice as Jimmie Rivera seeks to become the first person to KO Cody Stamann.

Plus, No. 15 ranked women's flyweight contender Molly McCann goes for her fourth consecutive win against tough prospect Taila Santos, while dangerous knockout artist Abdul Razak Alhassan returns to action against UFC newcomer Mounir Lazzez at welterweight.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of John Phillips, Ricardo Ramos, Chris Fishgold and Jared Gordon in action alongside more talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC on ESPN 13 taking place? The event takes place on Thursday (July 16) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. This will be the second event on Fight Island after past Sunday's UFC 251. What time does UFC on ESPN 13 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET | 4 PM PT | 11 PM GMT (Wednesday, July 15); 4.30 AM IST (Thursday, July 16). The main card, on the other hand, starts at 10 PM ET | 7 PM PT (Wednesday, July 15); 2 AM GMT | 7.30 AM IST (Thursday, July 16). Where to watch UFC on ESPN 13? The full event will be simulcast airing live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ (English and Spanish) in the US. One can also stream the event using UFC Fight Pass. How to watch UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige in India? The main card will be shown live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2, and streamed live via Sony LIV. Main event: Kattar vs. Ige – Talking Points Calvin Kattar (21-4, fighting out of Methuen, Mass.) aims to make his biggest statement yet by becoming the first person to ever stop Ige > No. 6 ranked featherweight contender > 11 wins by KO, two via submission > 10 first-round finishes > Has won 13 of last 15 > Holds knockout wins over Jeremy Stephens, Ricardo Lamas and Shane Burgos Dan Ige (14-2, fighting out of Haleiwa, Hawaii) looks to prove he belongs with the elite of the division by securing his most important victory to date > No. 10 ranked featherweight contender > Five wins by submission, three via KO > Five first-round finishes > Riding a six-fight win streak > Holds victories against over Edson Barboza, Mirsad Bektic and Danny Henry Co-main event: Elliot vs. Benoit – Talking Points Tim Elliott (16-11-1, fighting out of Lee's Summit, Mo.) looks to return to the win column with another show-stealing performance > No. 12 ranked UFC flyweight contender > Six wins by submission, three by KO > Five first-round finishes > Challenged Demetrious Johnson for flyweight championship in 2016 > Holds wins over Louis Smolka, Mark De La Rosa and Jens Pulver Ryan Benoit (10-6, fighting out of Dallas, Texas) goes for the biggest win of his career against a former UFC flyweight title challenger > No.15 rankedd UFC flyweight contender > Eight wins by KO, one via submission > Five first-round finishes > Has won eight of last 13 > Holds wins over Sergio Pettis, Ashkan Mokhtarian and Fredy Serrano



Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 13: Kattar vs. Ige Main Card 1. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar vs. Dan Ige 2. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Ryan Benoit 3. Featherweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Stamann 4. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Taila Santos 5. Welterweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Mounir Lazzez Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight bout: John Phillips vs. Khamzat Chimaev 2. Featherweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Lerone Murphy 3. Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Andreas Michailidis 4. Featherweight bout: Chris Fishgold vs. Jared Gordon 5. Women's Flyweight bout: Diana Belbita vs. Liana Jojua 6. Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore vs. Aaron Phillips 7. Light Heavyweight bout: Kenneth Bergh vs. Jorge Gonzalez