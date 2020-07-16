UFC on ESPN 13 results: Kattar dominates Ige for unanimous decision

In the main event of UFC Fight Island 1 card, No. 6 ranked featherweight contender Kattar outstruck the division's No.10 ranked Ige in four of the five rounds to earn the scores of 49-46, 49-46 and 48-47 for a unanmous decision win.

The result ended Ige six-fight winning streak, while Kattar who moved onto the short list of top contenders for Alexander Volkanovski's belt, earned his second straight win.

Both fighters praised each other after the bout with Ige being gracious in defeat.

"Calvin is one of the best in the world," Ige said. "(I) just got out there and test myself and test my will. He's super slick, man."

"Dan's a tough kid," Kattar said. "I think I'm stronger than these guys mentally, and show it. I think it's tough not to get damage in a fight with my style, but credit to Dan - he's a tough kid."

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of the night, Tim Elliot outworked Ryan Benoit to earn a decison win with a trio 29-28 scores in a flyweight bout.

Also on the main card, there were decision wins for Jimmie Rivera, Taila Santos and Mounir Lazzez against Cody Stamann, Molly McCann and Abdul Razak Alhassan respectively.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Lerone Murphy, Modestas Bukauskas, Khamzat Chimaev, Liana Jojua and Jack Shore picked up stoppage wins, while Jared Gordon earned a decision win.

Here are the final results of UFC on ESPN 13:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Calvin Kattar defeated Dan Ige by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

2. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott defeated Ryan Benoit by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Featherweight bout: Jimmie Rivera defeated Cody Stamann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Taila Santos defeated Molly McCann by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Welterweight bout: Mounir Lazzez defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev defeated John Phillips by submission (D'Arce choke) - Round 2, 1:12

2. Featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy defeated Ricardo Ramos by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 4:18

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas defeated Andreas Michailidis by TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 5:00

4. Featherweight bout: Jared Gordon defeated Chris Fishgold by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Liana Jojua defeated Diana Belbita by submission (armbar) - Round 1, 2:43

6. Bantamweight bout: Jack Shore defeated Aaron Phillips by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 2:29