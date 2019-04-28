UFC on ESPN 3 results: Hermansson upsets Jacare, Hardy stops Smolyakov

Hermansson fininshed the night as the newest contender in the middleweight division after a clear unanimous decision victory over one of the best fighters in the division in Jacare Souza.

On both the ground and the feet, Hermansson got the better of the jiu-jitsu ace Souza with all three judges scoring the bout in the Joker's favour, giving him the biggest win of his career with scores of 49-46, 48-47, and 48-47.

The result meant Hermansson has now won four straight in the UFC, with his last loss coming all the way back in 2017, while Souza was handed a second loss in his last three fights.

In the co-main event, Greg Hardy maintained his reputation of a finisher and stopped Dmity Smolyakov in the first round of a heavyweight bout.

In his UFC debut earlier this year, the controversial former NFL All-Pro was disqualified against Allen Crowder. But this time around, the hard-hitting Hardy turned things around. Hardy wasted little time in dispatching Smolyakov, earning the TKO victory at 2:15 of the opening round.

The finish was Hardy's seventh first round stoppage in his MMA career and first win in UFC, while this was the third successive loss for Smolyakov in the Octagon.

Also on the main card, Platinum Mike Perry earned a decision win over Alex Oliviera in a welterweight bout, Corey Sandhagen split a decision against John Lineker in a bantamweight bout and Roosevelt Roberts outworked Thomas Gifford for a decision win.

In the only other stoppage on the main card, Glover Teixeira choked Ion Cutelaba to earn a second-round submission win via a rear naked choke at 3:37 of the frame.

Glover Teixeira has tied Jon Jones for most submissions (5) and most overall finishes (10) in modern UFC light heavyweight history. #UFCFtLauderdale



MOST WINS - Modern Light Heavyweight

18 - Jon Jones

15 - Ryan Bader

13 - Rashad Evans

13 - Chuck Liddell

12 - @GloverTeixeira pic.twitter.com/tdRgDCEhUq — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 28, 2019

Earlier on the preliminary card, Augusto Sakai, Carla Esparza, Angela Hill and Dhiego Lima earned decison wins, while Takashi Sato, Gilbert Burns and Jim Miller won via stoppages.

Here are the final results of UFC Fort Lauderdale:

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson defeated Ronaldo Souza by unanimous decison (49-46, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy defeated Dmitrii Smolyakov by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 2:15

3. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry defeated Alex Oliveira by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira defeated Ion Cutelaba by submission (rear-naked choke) Round 2, 3:37

5. Bantamweight bout: Corey Sandhagen defeated John Lineker by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

6. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts defeated Thomas Gifford by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato defeated Ben Saunders by TKO (punch and elbows) - Round 2, 1:18

2. Heavyweight bout: Augusto Sakai defeated Andrei Arlovski by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza defeated Virna Jandiroba by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Gilbert Burns defeated Mike Davis by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:15

5. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Jason Gonzalez by submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 2:12

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill defeated Jodie Esquibel by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

7. Welterweight bout: Dhiego Lima defeated Court McGee by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)