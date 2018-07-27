UFC on Fox 30: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 fight card and TV schedule

The main card of the event is very close to a pay-per-view card as it features three former champions, Eddie Alvarez, Jose Aldo and Joanna Jedzejczyk, who all aim to get back into title contention.

Lightweights Alvarez and Dustin Poirier fight for the second time in just over a year in the main event, while former featherweight champ Aldo will meet Jeremy Stephens in the co-main event.

With top contenders Tony Ferguson and Connor McGregor currently sidelined, a win for either Alvarez or Poirier could earn them a title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Alvarez and Poirier's last meeting was at UFC 211 and the fight ended in a no-contest as Alvarez hit Poirier with illegal knees. Hence, the rematch will be one of the most anticipated fights in the UFC this year.

As for form, Alvarez earned a fight of the night performance by knocking out Justin Gaethje in his last fight. Meanwhile, Poirier has been on an incredible run, winning three fights and three fight of the night bonuses. In his last two fights, Poirier knocked out Gaethje and Anthony Pettis. However, his only flaw in recent history is the result against Alvarez.

Alvarez is ranked third in the lightweight division with a 29-5-1 record with 16 knockouts and seven submission finishes. In his career, Poirier is 23-5-1 with 12 knockouts and six submissions. A win in Calgary could get Poirier his first career title fight.

In the co-main event, Aldo is for the first time in his UFC career not involved in a title fight. The Brazilian enters the fight with three losses in the last four fights including most recent defeat to current featherweight champion Max Holloway.

While, his opponent Stephens comes into the fight against Aldo looking to pick up the biggest win of his career. He has won three straight fights including knock out of Josh Emmett and Doo Ho Choi.

Also on the main card is a lightweight bout between Olivier Aubin-Mercier and Alexander Hernandez. While, the former women's strawweight champion is in action against Tecia Torres.

The Polish fighter made five consecutive title defenses before running into Rose Namanujas, whom she lost back to back fights. Meanwhile, Torres lost her last fight to Jessica Andrade.

Here is all you need to know about the event:

When and where is UFC on Fox: Alvarez vs. Poirier 2 happening?

The event will take place at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta on Saturday (July 28). Due to time difference it will happen in the early hours of Sunday (July 29) in India.

How to watch UFC Calgary in India?

Sony ESPN will show the main card live in India on Sunday (July 29) from 5.30 AM (IST), while the preliminary card can be streamed via UFC Fight Pass from 1.30 AM (IST).

Check out the scheduled fight card below:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Eddie Alvarez vs. Dustin Poirier

2. Featherweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Jeremy Stephens

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Tecia Torres

4. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez vs. Olivier Aubin-Mercier

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Jordan Mein vs. Alex Morono

2. Lightweight bout: Kajan Johnson vs. Islam Makhachev

3. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Austin Arnett

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Ion Cutelaba

5. Lightweight bout: John Makdessi vs. Ross Pearson

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Alexis Davis vs. Katlyn Chookagian

7. Flyweight bout: Dustin Ortiz vs. Matheus Nicolau

8. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos vs. Nina Ansaroff

9. Lightweight bout: Devin Powell vs. Alvaro Herrera