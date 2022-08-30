UFC Paris 2022: Gane vs. Tuivasa fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Paris, France's own and former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane meets rising contender Tai Tuivasa in a hard-hitting contest.

In the co-main event, former middleweight champion and No. 1 ranked contender Robert Whittaker takes on No. 2 Marvin Vettori in an important 185-pound matchup.

Also on the main card, Alessio Di Chirico takes on striker Roman Kopylov in a middleweight bout after John Makdessi faces Nasrat Haqparast in an exciting lightweight matchup.

Plus, featherweights William Gomis and Jarno Errens make their UFC debuts in an intriguing matchup after Charles Jourdain takes on Nathaniel Wood in a hard-hitting featherweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

The preliminary card will see the likes of Abus Magomedov, Dustin Stoltzfus, Fares Ziam, Michal Figlak, Nassourdine Imavov, Joaquin Buckley, Benoit Saint-Denis, Gabriel Miranda, Khalid Taha, Cristian Quinonez, Stephanie Egger and Ailin Perez in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Paris 2022:

Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Paris 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 3) at the Accor Arena in Paris, France. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (September 3) and head into the early hours on Sunday (September 4). What time does UFC Paris 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 4 PM GMT / 9:30 PM IST (Saturday, September 3). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3 PM PM ET / 12 PM PT / 7 PM GMT (Saturday, September 3) | 12:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 4). Where and how to watch UFC Paris 2022? The main card will be available for live streaming on Sony LIV app or website (subscription required). Ready to make some history at #UFCParis on Saturday?! 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/S7lquJ1Yt1 — UFC Europe (UFCEurope) August 29, 2022 UFC Paris 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa 2. Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori 3. Middleweight Bout: Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov 4. Lightweight Bout: John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast 5. Featherweight Bout: William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens 6. Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus 2. Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak 3. Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov vs. Joaquin Buckley 4. Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda 5. Bantamweight Bout: Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez 6. Women's Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez Leaving no stone unturned heading into this one 😤



𝕭𝖔𝖓 𝕲𝖆𝖒𝖎𝖓 Ciryl_Gane looks sharp heading into #UFCParis.



[ Sep 3 | NEXT SATURDAY | Live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/UYOVmVfIyf — UFC (ufc) August 26, 2022 Main Event: Gane vs. Tuivasa Talking Points • Ciryl Gane returns to his home country to take out KO artist Tuivasa. ◦ Former Interim UFC heavyweight champion ◦ No. 1 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ Four wins by knockout, three by submission ◦ Holds wins over Derrick Lewis, Junior dos Santos and Alexander Volkov • Tai Tuivasa is looking to finish Gane with a statement win. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC heavyweight ◦ 14 wins by knockout ◦ On a five-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Derrick Lewis, Stefan Struve, and Andrei Arlovski UFC middleweight MarvinVettori talks about how HSS physician DrRMarx helped him recover quickly and get back into the Octagon 👊



[ #UFCParis | Saturday | Live on ESPNPlus | Presented by HSpecialSurgery ] pic.twitter.com/mizEsZzaeB — UFC (ufc) August 29, 2022 Co-main Event: Whittaker vs. Vettori Talking Points • Robert Whittaker sets out to stop Vettori's climb to UFC gold and assert himself as the next title challenger. ◦ Former UFC middleweight champion ◦ No. 1 ranked UFC middleweight contender ◦ 10 wins by KO, five by submission ◦ Holds wins over Yoel Romero (x2), Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum • Marvin Vettori aims to take out the former champion and claim his spot as the top middleweight contender. ◦ No. 2 ranked middleweight ◦ Nine wins by submission, two via KO ◦ 11 first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Paulo Costa, Kevin Holland and Jack Hermansson