UFC Paris 2022 results and recap: Ciryl Gane KOs Tai Tuivasa to thrill hometown crowd in first event in France

Main Event: Gane thrills with 3rd Round KO

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Gane and rising No. 3 contender Tuivasa put on a patient first round, but in the second, heavy shots ensued: Tuivasa got a huge knockdown; Gane recovered and landed a devastating body kick.

In the third round, Gane showed brilliance by continuing with body kicks and finished Tuivasa with punches for the KO in the closing seconds of the third round.

After earning the hometown victory, Gane said, "I have no words. Look at this - nobody expected this from France. Merci, merci, merci, merci! Tai is a warrior, he knocked me down and put me out. I had to be a warrior and come back even stronger. I got the win! I want the belt. That's all I want."

Co-main Event: Whittaker back among wins

Middleweight No. 1 contender Robert Whittaker put on a smart performance that widened the gap against No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori, showing the high level of talent possessed by the former champion.

Whittaker was conservative but powerful with his punches, evasive, and forced Vettori to dig deep to stay in the match. In the end, Whittaker earned the points on the judges scorecards to return to winning ways.

Following a unanimous decision win, Whittaker said, "I'm stoked with that. All respect to Vettori, I needed to be able to hurt him the whole time and he did not go away.

"Including the champion, I'm the most dangerous man in the division. I make people hate fighting, I take the love out of it for them. As for who's next: I'm always gunning for the top spot. I'm just going to be lurking here, waiting."

French action in maiden event in country

It was a successful night for French fighters who pulled out fantastic wins: featherweight William Gomis and lightweights Fares Ziam and Benoit Saint-Denis, and middleweight Nassourdine Imavov.

Imavov had his hometown crowd on their feet by showcasing the full compliment of his vast arsenal and earning the win over an unrelenting Joaquin Buckley in a tremendously entertaining fight.

Meanwhile, Gomis earned a decision win over Jarno Errens in the main card before Ziam did the same against Michal Figlak on the preliminary card. Also on the prelims, Saint-Denis claimed a second-round stoppage win over Gabriel Miranda.

Other Action from Main Card and Prelims

Roman Kopylov claimed a third-round TKO win over Alessio Di Chirico in a middleweight bout after Nathaniel Wood outworked Charles Jourdain to score a decision win in the featherweight bout that opened the main card.

In the preliminary card, Nasrat Haqparast earned a decision win against John Makdessi in a light heavyweight bout, while the rest of the fighters - Stephanie Egger, Cristian Quinonez and Abus Magomedov claimed stoppage wins in their respective bouts.

UFC Paris 2022 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane defeated Tai Tuivasa by KO (left hand) at 4:23 of Round 3

2. Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker defeated Marvin Vettori by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Middleweight Bout: Nassourdine Imavov defeated Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

4. Middleweight Bout: Roman Kopylov defeated Alessio Di Chirico by TKO (punches) at 1:09 of Round 3

5. Featherweight Bout: William Gomis defeated Jarno Errens by majority decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-29)

6. Featherweight Bout: Nathaniel Wood defeated Charles Jourdain by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Abus Magomedov defeated Dustin Stoltzfus by TKO (punches) at 0:19 of Round 1

2. Lightweight Bout: Nasrat Haqparast defeated John Makdessi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Lightweight Bout: Fares Ziam defeated Michal Figlak by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint-Denis defeated Gabriel Miranda by TKO (punches) at 0:16 of Round 2

5. Bantamweight Bout: Cristian Quinonez defeated Khalid Taha by TKO (strikes) at 3:15 of Round 1

6. Women's Featherweight Bout: Stephanie Egger defeated Ailin Perez by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:54 of Round 2