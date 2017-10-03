UFC react to Sunday night tragic event in Las Vegas

Bengaluru, October 3: The UFC will donate $1 million to the families of victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, told a promotion spokesperson to MMA Fighting on Monday (October 2).

The terrifying massacre on Sunday night took lives of more than 50 people, while more than 500 were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States, according to several media outlets.

Las Vegas has been the headqurters to the UFC and the president Dana White first told of a donation to Adam Hill of the Las Vegas Review Journal on Monday (October 2).

We are saddened by this senseless act of violence and offer heartfelt condolences to all those affected. pic.twitter.com/KzsqqXRZ1y — UFC (@ufc) October 2, 2017

Later, in a statement to Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports, the UFC reaffirmed that its UFC 216 event on Saturday (October 7) night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will go ahead despite the recent tragedy.

"Our focus right now is on supporting the community and those affected by Sunday evening's events," the statement read. "UFC 216 on Saturday, October 7 at T-Mobile Arena will proceed as scheduled until further notice."

Since 2001 , the UFC has hosted as many as 30 shows at Mandalay Bay- the Las Vegas Village - where the Route 91 Harvest country-music festival was held over the weekend and most recently was also the site of the media center for the Floyd Mayweather Vs Conor McGregor big money fight in August.

Speaking of the lightweight champ McGregor, he posted on instagram at his devastation of the recent events. His post said,

"Absolutely devastated upon hearing the news in Las Vegas. A city with so much energy and life. A city of celebration and enjoyment. A city so close to my heart."

"I pray for all the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence."

Absolutely devastated upon hearing the news in Las Vegas. A city with so much energy and life. A city of celebration and enjoyment. A city so close to my heart. I pray for all the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence 🙏 A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Oct 2, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

While the Bantamweight champ claims his friend was shot twice and also expressed his grief at the fatal event. He also took to social media to call on people to donate blood to the affected.

"To the fight fans living or traveling to Vegas this week. Please consider donating blood. Let's make a difference!" his post said.