UFC Vegas 13 results: Teixeira submits Santos in epic light heavyweight contenders match

In the main event, light heavyweight contenders #1 Santos and #3 Teixeira engaged with aggression. In the first round, Santos landed some damaging shots, but Teixeira came back with a takedown and ground and pound.

The second was all Teixeira's with big ground and pound and a back choke, but Santos was saved by the bell. In the third, Santos had a knockdown right out of the corner, but Teixeira turned it around by forcing Santos to tap out to a rear naked choke.

In the co-main event, Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser engaged in three cautious rounds, wary of each other's heavyweight power. The fight surprisingly went the distance, and on the scorecards, Arlovski added another decision win to his long career.

Also on the main card, in the opening bout between ranking women's strawweights, Claudia Gadelha's takedowns were successful in round one, but Yan Xiaonan used sharp elbows to negate any submission, then used her jab to keep out of the shoots in the second.

Yan countered Gadelha's cage work with knees and kept up a high output of punch combinations in the third. Yan earned the unanimous decision win, making her 6-0 in UFC and likely to enter the top five rankings.

Giga Chikadze bided his time against late stand in Jamey Simmons and the expected grappling game plan. Chikadze put his powerful kicks on display with a head kick that knocked SImmons to the canvas, where he landed more punches to get the first round TKO victory.

Raoni Barcelos and Khalid Taha started with exciting grappling and transitioned to striking in high-level exchanges throughout their bantamweight bout.

Barcelos' striking output was significant, and his grappling on the offensive, which earned him the unanimous decision after a very fun and grueling match.

Earlier in the prelims, Trevin Giles, Alexandr Romanov, Darren Elkins, Max Griffin and Gustavo Lopez earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs Teixeira Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira defeated Thiago Santos via third-round submission

2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Tanner Boser via unanimous decision

3. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos defeated Khalid Taha via unanimous decision

4. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze defeated Jamey Simmons via first-round TKO

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan defeated Claudia Gadelha via unanimous decision

Preliminary card

1. Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles defeated Bevon Lewis via third-round TKO

2. Heavyweight bout: Alexandr Romanov defeated Marcos Rogerio de Lima via first-round submission

3. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins defeated Eduardo Garagorri via third-round submission

4. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin defeated Ramiz Brahimaj via third-round TKO

5. Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez defeated Anthony Birchak via first-round submission