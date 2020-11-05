UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 13 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (November 7) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 8) in India.
What time does UFC Vegas 13 start?
The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, November 7) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 8). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Satruday, November 7) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 8).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 13?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights will be available via ESPN+.
Main Event: Santos vs. Teixeira talking points
• Thiago Santos aims to continue building his reputation as the most aggressive striker in the light heavyweight division and cement himself as the next challenger for the belt.
◦ No. 1 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender
◦ 15 wins by KO, one via submission
◦ First fight back since hard fought title fight against Jon Jones
◦ Holds KO wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz
• Glover Teixeira seeks to take sole ownership of the light heavyweight stoppage record by finishing Santos.
◦ No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender
◦ 18 wins by KO, eight via submission
◦ Tied with Ovince Saint Preux for most UFC light heavyweight finishes (11)
◦ Holds wins over Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans and Anthony Smith
Co-main Event: Arlovski vs. Boser talking points
• Andrei Arlovski aims to stop another budding contender and prove he is among the top heavyweights on the planet.
◦ Former UFC heavyweight champion
◦ 17 wins by KO, three via submission
◦ 13 first-round finishes
◦ Holds victories over former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum, Frank Mir and Tim Sylvia
• Tanner Boser looks to take out his first former UFC champion to continue his ascent up the ladder
◦ 10 wins by KO, two via submission
◦ Won four of last five
◦ Delivered sensational KO wins against Raphael Pessoa and Philipe Lins this summer
UFC Vegas 13 fight card
Main Card
1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira
2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser
3. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen
4. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan
Preliminary card
1. Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis
2. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons
3. Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Alexander Romanov
4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri
5. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
6. Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak