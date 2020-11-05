UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira fight card, date, start time in India and where to watch

Bengaluru, November 5: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continue their series of events in Las Vegas this weekend with UFC Vegas 13: Santos vs. Teixeira (also known as UFC Fight Night 182 or UFC on ESPN+ 40).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 13, No.1 ranked Thiago Santos meets No.3 ranked Glover Teixeira in a light heavyweight contenders' clash that has title implications. In the co-main event, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski looks to stop the momentum of surging Canadian Tanner Boser.

Also on the main card, No. 15 ranked middleweight contender Ian Heinisch faces Brendan Allen in a meeting of Dana White's Contender Series veterans, while Raoni Barcelos locks horns with fellow

bantamweight prospect Khalid Taha.

In the main card opener, No. 4 ranked women's strawweight contender Claudia Gadelha goes for her third consecutive win when she meets surging No. 8 Yan Xiaonan.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card, will see the likes of Trevin Giles, Bevon Lewis, Giga Chikadze, Marcos Rogerio de Lima, Darren Elkins, Max Griffin and Anthony Birchak in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 13:

All eyes on @JanBlachowicz's belt 🏆



Who emerges as a top contender this Saturday? #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/CCX7CeofYx — UFC (@ufc) November 4, 2020 Venue, date, start time and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 13 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (November 7) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place on Sunday (November 8) in India. What time does UFC Vegas 13 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, November 7) | 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 8). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Satruday, November 7) | 3 AM GMT / 8.30 AM IST (Sunday, November 8). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 13? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all fights will be available via ESPN+. Main Event: Santos vs. Teixeira talking points • Thiago Santos aims to continue building his reputation as the most aggressive striker in the light heavyweight division and cement himself as the next challenger for the belt. ◦ No. 1 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender ◦ 15 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ First fight back since hard fought title fight against Jon Jones ◦ Holds KO wins over Eryk Anders, Jimi Manuwa and newly crowned champion Jan Blachowicz • Glover Teixeira seeks to take sole ownership of the light heavyweight stoppage record by finishing Santos. ◦ No. 3 ranked UFC light heavyweight contender ◦ 18 wins by KO, eight via submission ◦ Tied with Ovince Saint Preux for most UFC light heavyweight finishes (11) ◦ Holds wins over Quinton Jackson, Rashad Evans and Anthony Smith Co-main Event: Arlovski vs. Boser talking points • Andrei Arlovski aims to stop another budding contender and prove he is among the top heavyweights on the planet. ◦ Former UFC heavyweight champion ◦ 17 wins by KO, three via submission ◦ 13 first-round finishes ◦ Holds victories over former UFC champions Fabricio Werdum, Frank Mir and Tim Sylvia • Tanner Boser looks to take out his first former UFC champion to continue his ascent up the ladder ◦ 10 wins by KO, two via submission ◦ Won four of last five ◦ Delivered sensational KO wins against Raphael Pessoa and Philipe Lins this summer Marreta returns.



🔨 @TMarretaMMA re-enters the Octagon Saturday after a 520 days away. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/cgbwD16lQr — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2020 UFC Vegas 13 fight card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira 2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser 3. Middleweight bout: Ian Heinisch vs. Brendan Allen 4. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan Preliminary card 1. Middleweight bout: Trevin Giles vs. Bevon Lewis 2. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze vs. Jamey Simmons 3. Heavyweight bout: Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Alexander Romanov 4. Featherweight bout: Darren Elkins vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri 5. Welterweight bout: Max Griffin vs. Ramiz Brahimaj 6. Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez vs. Anthony Birchak