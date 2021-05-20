UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

The main event will see a bantamweight bout all but guaranteed to deliver action as No. 3 ranked contender Rob Font takes on former champion and No. 4 Cody Garbrandt.

In the co-main event, top five women's strawweights collide with title aspirations on the line as No. 3 ranked contender Yan Xiaonanaims to capture the gold back for China when she battles former champion and No. 4 Carla Esparza.

Also on the main card, Heavyweight finishers collide as Justin Tafa meets Jared Vanderaa, while former women's featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer intends to bounce back into the win column against short notice replacement Norma Dumont.

Plus, top 15 flyweights David Dvorak and Raulian Paiva vie to break into the top 10 of the division, while No. 7 ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson looks to return to the winner's circle when he meets No. 12 Edmen Shahbazyan in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Ricardo Ramos, Ben Rothwell, Court McGee, Claudio Silva, Bruno Gustavo da Silva, Damir Hadzovic, Yancy Medeiros and Damir Ismagulov in action along side other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 27:

When and where is UFC Vegas 27 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (May 22) at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India in the early hours of Sunday (May 23).

What time does UFC Vegas 27 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, May 22) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 23). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, May 22) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 23).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 27?

In India, the main card will be shown LIVE on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 channels, and can also be live streamed using Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available exclusively on ESPN+ in English and Spanish.

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs Garbrandt Fight Card

Main Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Yan Xiaonan vs. Carla Esparza

3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa

4. Women's Featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont Viana

5. Flyweight bout: David Dvorak vs. Raulian Paiva

6. Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Ricardo Ramos vs. Bill Algeo

2. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett

3. Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva

4. Flyweight bout: Bruno Gustavo da Silva vs. Victor Rodriguez

5. Featherweight bout: Josh Culibao vs. Sha Yilan

6. Lightweight bout: Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros

7. Lightweight bout: Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov