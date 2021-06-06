UFC Vegas 28 results: Rozenstruik TKOs Sakai to edge closer to heavyweight title contention

In the Main Event #6 ranked Rozenstruik wasted no time assaulting #9 ranked Sakai. Rozenstruik went in with aggression, got the knockdown, and threw a few punches on the ground for the TKO in the last second of the first round.

In the co-main event heavyweight bout, #8 ranked Walt Harris took on surging #11 Marcin Tybura, and threw some heavy shots right away. Tybura weathered the storm, executed a takedown, and got the well-deserved TKO in the first round, which likely catapults him into the top ten.

Also on the main card, in a middleweight bout, Roman Dolidze out-grappled late notice opponent Laureano Staropoli with take downs, standing back takes and control across three rounds and won the unanimous decision.

Earlier, Welterweight knockout artists Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza engaged quickly and furiously. Baeza controlled the distance and chopped with low kicks, then Ponzinibbio surged back with his jab and flurries of combinations.

The third round was an entertaining slugfest and with grit both men lasted to the final bell. Ponzinibbio came out with the win on the scorecards, and both men earned the Fight of the Night bonus award.

Meanwhile, Dana White Contender Series prospects Dusko Todorovic and late notice replacement Gregory Rodrigues squared off with heavy punches at middleweight. Rodrigues used crisp striking to edge ahead across all three rounds for the unanimous decision win.

In the main card opener, talented female flyweights Montana De La Rosa and Ariane Lipski began by showing of their strengths. De La Rosa was able to nail her takedowns, overpowered Lipski, and with cutting elbows and ground and pound earned her first victory by TKO.

Earlier in the prelims, Ilir Latifi, Kamuela Kirk, Muslim Salikhov, Sean Woodson and Claudio Puelles earned decision wins, while Manon Fiorot defeated Tabatha Ricci via second-round TKO and an accidental eye poke by Mason Jones meant Alan Patrick could not compete resulting in a No Contest.

UFC Vegas 28 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik defeated Augusto Sakai via first-round TKO

2. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura defeated Walt Harris via first-round TKO

3. Middleweight bout: Roman Dolidze defeated Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision

4. Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Miguel Baeza via unanimous decision

5. Middleweight bout: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa defeated Ariane Lipski via second-round TKO

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Ilir Latifi defeated Tanner Boser via split decision

2. Featherweight bout: Kamuela Kirk defeated Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision

3. Welterweight bout: Muslim Salikhov defeated Francisco Trinaldo via unanimous decision

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot defeated Tabatha Ricci via second-round TKO

5. Lightweight bout: Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones resulted in a No Contest (Accidental Eye Poke)

6. Featherweight bout: Sean Woodson defeated Youssef Zalal via split decision

7. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles defeated Jordan Leavitt via unanimous decision