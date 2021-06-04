UFC Vegas 28: Rozenstruik vs. Sakai fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

As stated earlier, the Main and Co-Main Events of the 14-fight card is a pair of thrilling heavyweight contenders' bouts, as No. 6 ranked ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik battles No. 9 ranked Augusto Sakai, while No. 8 ranked Walt Harris takes on surging No. 11 ranked Marcin Tybura.

Also on the main card, Roman Dolidze faces Laureano Staropoli, who is stepping in for injured Alessio Di Chirico at middleweight and Welterweight veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio aims to become the first fighter to stop undefeated Miguel Baeza.

Plus, Dusko Todorovic squares off with replacement Gregory Rodrigues, who is replacing injured Maki Pitolo at middleweight, while in the potential main card opener, Tom Breese meets Antonio Arroyo in a clash of middleweight strikers.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Montana De La Rosa, Ariane Lipski, Tanner Boser, Ilir Latifi, Francisco Trinaldo, Muslim Salikhov, Makwan Amirkhani, Alan Patrick, Youssef Zalal and Claudio Puelles in action among others.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 28:

When and where is UFC Vegas 28 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 5) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and due to time difference the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 6) morning in India.

What time does UFC Vegas 28 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, June 5) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 6), while the main card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, June 5) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 6).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 28?

The main card is shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, the entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 28 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Augusto Sakai

2. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris vs. Marcin Tybura

3. Middleweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Laureano Staropoli

4. Welterweight bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Miguel Baeza

5. Middleweight bout: Dusko Todorovic vs. Gregory Rodrigues

6. Middleweight bout: Tom Breese vs. Antonio Arroyo

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Montana De La Rosa vs. Ariane Lipski

2. Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Ilir Latifi

3. Welterweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Muslim Salikhov

4. Featherweight bout: Makwan Amirkhani vs. Kamuela Kirk

5. Lightweight bout: Alan Patrick vs. Mason Jones

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Tabatha Ricci

7. Featherweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Youssef Zalal

8. Lightweight bout: Claudio Puelles vs. Jordan Leavitt