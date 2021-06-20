UFC Vegas 29 results and recap: The Korean Zombie outclasses Dan Ige to win the thrilling 5-rounder

In the main event, fan favorite and #4 ranked featherweight contender "The Korean Zombie" and #8 "Fifty K" Ige engaged in a nail-biting opening round that saw Zombie steal an excellent takedown with ground control that Ige craftily escaped.

Zombie immediately scored with a knockdown to open round two and patiently countered Ige's best, including takedowns which he reversed to end with back control. Zombie opened round three with a successful takedown, went to the back, and harried Ige with chokes for the remainder.

Round four saw Ige surge with smart striking until Zombie got the takedown and controlled on the ground. In the final brutal round, Ige found new impetus, but Zombie's skillset and timing allowed him to outwrestle and end the round with firm back control. The Korean Zombie took the unanimous decision in dominant fashion.

In the co-main event, #15 Aleksei Oleinik implemented his trademark takedown-to-grappling game plan against up-and-comer Serghei Spivac, but wasn't successful over the course of three rounds. Spivac endured and got top position and landed his shots, and won the unanimous decision.

Also on the main card, exciting bantamweight finishers #15 Marlon Vera and Davey Grant met in a rematch 5 years in the making that displayed excellent technique and action.

In the second round, Vera landed a cutting elbow and Grant scored with a takedown, and they ended the round with a thrilling scramble. In the third, Vera was intent on getting the fight to the ground where he looked for submission after submission, which ultimately earned him the unanimous decision win.

Earlier, Featherweight prospect Choi Seung-Woo came out with crisp striking against Julian Erosa and reaped all of the praise he deserved by getting the lightning swift first round KO.

At middleweight, Bruno Silva made a fantastic UFC debut and avenged himself against a grappling loss to Wellington Turman by weathering a back take, and then getting the knock out from inside guard in the very first round.

Welterweight veterans Matt Brown and Dhiego Lima opened the main card showing their experience and durability when they stood toe-to-toe in the center of the Octagon. From out of nowhere, Brown got the right hand knockout in round two, which ties him for the most KOs in UFC history, and third most wins in the welterweight division.

Earlier in the prelims on Saturday (June 19), Nicolae Negumereanu, Khaos Williams and Josh Parisian earned decision wins, while Virna Jandiroba, Ricky Glenn and Casey O'Neill claimed stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 29 results

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung defeated Dan Ige via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Heavyweight bout: Serghei Spivac defeated Aleksei Oleinik via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera defeated Davey Grant via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-28, 30-26)

4. Featherweight bout: Seungwoo Choi defeated Julian Erosa via first-round TKO (punches)

5. Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva defeated Wellington Turman via first-round KO (punches)

6. Welterweight bout: Matt Brown defeated Dhiego Lima via second-round KO (punch)

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Aleksa Camur via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba defeated Kanako Murata via second-round TKO (arm injury)

3. Welterweight bout: Khaos Williams defeated Matthew Semelsberger via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Heavyweight bout: Josh Parisian defeated Roque Martinez via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Ricky Glenn defeated Joaquim Silva via first-round KO (punches)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Casey O'Neill defeated Lara Procopio via third-round submission (rear naked choke)