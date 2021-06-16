UFC Vegas 29: The Korean Zombie vs Ige fight card, date, India time and where to watch

In the main event, fan favorite and No. 4 ranked featherweight contender Chan Sung Jung looks to add another exciting victory to his resume when he faces the 146 pound divison's No. 8 ranked Dan Ige.

In the co-main event, a rarity in the heavyweight division will see grapplers meet in the Octagon as #15 ranked Aleksei Oleinik takes on Serghei Spivac.

Also on the main card, No. 15 ranked UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera returns to action against Davey Grant, while featherweights Julian Erosa and SeungWoo Choi look to steal the show.

Plus, Wellington Turman and Bruno Silva meet in a middleweight bout as fan favorite Matt Brown locks horns with fellow veteran Dhiego Lima at welterweight in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card is set to feature the likes of Virna Jandiroba, Kanako Murata, Khaos Williams, Joaquim Silva, Rick Glenn and Tyson Nam in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 29:

When and where is UFC Vegas 29 taking place?

The event is set to take place on Saturday (June 19) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in India in the early hours of Sunday (June 20).

What time does UFC Vegas 29 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, June 19) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 20). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, June 19) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 20).

Where and how to watch or stream UFC Vegas 29?

In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will carry the entire event.

UFC Vegas 29 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Chan Sung Jung vs. Dan Ige

2. Heavyweight bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Sergey Spivak

3. Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Seung Woo Choi

4. Bantamweight bout: Marlon Vera vs. Davey Grant

5. Middleweight bout: Wellington Turman vs. Bruno Silva

6. Welterweight bout: Matt Brown vs. Dhiego Lima

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Aleksa Camur vs. Nicolae Negumereanu

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Virna Jandiroba vs. Kanako Murata

3. Welterweight bout: Khaos Williams vs. Matthew Semelsberger

4. Heavyweight bout: Josh Parisian vs. Roque Martinez

5. Lightweight bout: Joaquim Silva vs. Rick Glenn

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Casey O'Neill vs. Lara Procopio

7. Flyweight bout: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Tyson Nam