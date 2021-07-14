UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

|
Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information
When and where is UFC Vegas 31 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (July 17) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (July 18) morning.
What time does UFC Vegas 31 start?
The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, July 17) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 18). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, July 17) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 18).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 31?
The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.
|
UFC Vegas 31 Scheduled Fight Card
Main Card
1. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises
2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate
3. Lightweight bout: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot
4. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stolzfus
5. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo
Preliminary Card
1. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons
2. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz
3. Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov
4. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos
5. Flyweight bout: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon
6. Heavyweight bout: Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
|
Main Event: Makhachev vs Moises Talking Points
● Islam Makhachev intends to extend his impressive win streak and become the first fighter to finish Moises.
° No. 9 ranked lightweight contender
° Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege
° Eight wins via submission, three by KO
° Seven first-round finishes
° On a seven-fight win streak
° Holds wins over Drew Dober, Davi Ramos and Gleison Tibau
● Thiago Moises plans to shock the world by upsetting Makhachev and beginning his own run towards UFC gold.
° No. 14 ranked lightweight contender
° Five wins via submission, three by KO
° Three first-round finishes
° Has won 10 of his last 13 and three in a row
° Holds wins over Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez
|
Co-Main Event: Reneau vs Tate Talking Points
● Marion Reneau seeks to defend her spot in the rankings and begin another run towards the top 10.
° No. 12 ranked women's bantamweight contender
° Five wins via KO, three by submission
° BJJ black belt
° Holds wins against Jessica Andrade, Talita Bernardo and Sara McMann
● Miesha Tate intends to get right back in the mix by becoming the first person to finish Reneau with a statement performance.
° Former UFC women's bantamweight champion
° Seven wins via submission, three by KO
° First fight since November 2016
° Holds wins over Holly Holm, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann