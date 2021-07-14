UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs Moises fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event of UFC Vegas 31, surging lightweights collide as No. 9 ranked Islam Makachev takes on No. 14 ranked Thiago Moises, while women's bantamweights clash in the co-main event as No. 12 ranked Marion Reneau looks to spoil former champion Miesha Tate's Octagon return.

Also on the main card, Jeremy Stephens locks horns with Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, while Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu phenom Rodolfo Vieira takes on fellow grappling specialist Dustin Stoltzfus at middleweight.

Plus, an exciting featherweight bout sees Gabriel Benitez face off with The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White's Contender Series alum Billy Quarantillo in the potential main card opener.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, will see the likes of Daniel Rodriguez, Amanda Lemos, Montserrat Ruiz, Khalid Taha, Miles Johns, Anderson dos Santos and Malcolm Gordon in action along with other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 31:

We're back this Saturday at #UFCVegas31!



💪 Islam Makhachev vs Thiago Moisés

🔥 Marion Reneau vs Miesha Tate

💥 Jeremy Stephens vs Mateusz Gamrot pic.twitter.com/osWdZIMvOV — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 13, 2021 Venue, Date, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC Vegas 31 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (July 17) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place on Sunday (July 18) morning. What time does UFC Vegas 31 start? The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, July 17) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 18). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, July 17) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, July 18). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 31? The main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV in India. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. Get ready for #UFCVegas31 by previewing the entire card, fight by fight ⤵️:https://t.co/KDZDgd5UhT — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 12, 2021 UFC Vegas 31 Scheduled Fight Card Main Card 1. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises 2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate 3. Lightweight bout: Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot 4. Middleweight bout: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stolzfus 5. Featherweight bout: Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons 2. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz 3. Bantamweight bout: Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov 4. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos 5. Flyweight bout: Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon 6. Heavyweight bout: Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento 57 seconds!



Let's not forget that @MAKHACHEVMMA power heading into #UFCVegas31! pic.twitter.com/sACUkv2f8G — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 14, 2021 Main Event: Makhachev vs Moises Talking Points ● Islam Makhachev intends to extend his impressive win streak and become the first fighter to finish Moises. ° No. 9 ranked lightweight contender ° Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's protege ° Eight wins via submission, three by KO ° Seven first-round finishes ° On a seven-fight win streak ° Holds wins over Drew Dober, Davi Ramos and Gleison Tibau ● Thiago Moises plans to shock the world by upsetting Makhachev and beginning his own run towards UFC gold. ° No. 14 ranked lightweight contender ° Five wins via submission, three by KO ° Three first-round finishes ° Has won 10 of his last 13 and three in a row ° Holds wins over Michael Johnson, Bobby Green and Alexander Hernandez The 🧁 makes her return this weekend.



[ @MieshaTate | #UFCVegas31 | July 17 | LIVE on @ESPN & @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/BXIh6TD0c2 — UFC (@ufc) July 13, 2021 Co-Main Event: Reneau vs Tate Talking Points ● Marion Reneau seeks to defend her spot in the rankings and begin another run towards the top 10. ° No. 12 ranked women's bantamweight contender ° Five wins via KO, three by submission ° BJJ black belt ° Holds wins against Jessica Andrade, Talita Bernardo and Sara McMann ● Miesha Tate intends to get right back in the mix by becoming the first person to finish Reneau with a statement performance. ° Former UFC women's bantamweight champion ° Seven wins via submission, three by KO ° First fight since November 2016 ° Holds wins over Holly Holm, Liz Carmouche, Sara McMann