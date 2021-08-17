UFC Vegas 34: Cannonier vs Gastleum fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

In the main event, top 10 contenders clash in a critical matchup in the stacked middleweight division as No.3 ranked Jared Cannonier collides with No.9 ranked Kelvin Gastelum.

In the co-main event, relentless grapplers lock horns as fan favorite warhorse Clay Guida meets Olympic silver medal-winning wrestler Mark O. Madsen in a lightweight bout.

Also featuring on the main card, heavyweight strikers Parker Porter and Chase Sherman look to steal the show, while a gritty matchup in the lightweight division sees Vinc Pichel take on Austin Hubbard.

Plus, top 10 flyweights clash as No. 3 contender Alexandre Pantoja battles No. 6 Brandon Royval and a bantamweight bout, which could be the main card opener, featuring Trevin Jones could also be on the card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Brian Kelleher and Roosevelt Roberts among other MMA talents in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 34:

When and where is UFC Vegas 34 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (August 21) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (August 22).

What time does UFC Vegas 34 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 21) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 22). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT (August 21) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 22).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 34?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+, while prelims will air on ESPN2 and main card on ESPN.

UFC Vegas 34 Fight Card (As it stands)

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum

2. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Mark Madsen

3. Heavyweight bout: Chase Sherman vs. Parker Porter

4. Lightweight bout: Vinc Pichel vs. Austin Hubbard

5. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval

6. Bantamweight bout: TBA vs. Trevin Jones

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Austin Lingo vs. Luis Saldana

2. Bantamweight bout: Brian Kelleher vs. Domingo Pilarte

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Bea Malecki vs. Josiane Nunes

4. Light Heavyweight bout: William Knight vs. Fabio Cherant

5. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

6. Welterweight bout: Sasha Palatnikov vs. Ramiz Brahimaj