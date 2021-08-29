UFC Vegas 35 results and recap: Chikadze TKOs Barboza; Battle, Turcios win TUF Finals

The featherweight main event delivered a striking fans' dream fight as expected, as No. 9 ranked Barboza and No. 10 ranked Chikadze squared off with brutal kicks and explosive punches for two rounds.

In the third, Chikadze wobbled Edson with a hard right and went after it, with a scramble on the ground and more punches, giving him the TKO victory.

Following the win, Chikadze said, "A big shout out to Edson - you are amazing. This fight was a challenge... I'm a man of my word and I prove everything with my punch and kick... I've been doing this since I was a 4-year old... I have done martial arts since the day I was born."

The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) Finales

In the middleweight finale, Gilbert Urbina stepped in on ten days' notice to face finalist Bryan Battle and put in an excellent first round. In the second, Battle surged back and was able to get hooks in and a tap out win.

Battle said, "It's not a dream anymore. I told everyone the minute I stepped in the house, that I was going to be The Ultimate Fighter, and look at that... I am The Ultimate Fighter."

The bantamweight finale was a thrilling back-and-forth war. Salvadoran-Filipino Ricky Turcios entertaining style was on full display against Brady Hiestand's powerful wrestling takedowns. The two prospects left everything in the Octagon, and on the scorecards it was Turcios who was awarded the split decision.

Turcios said, "It's a dream come true. Salamat sa Diyos. Thank God... I want to give a message to the children. Believe in yourself. Don't fear failure. Work hard, stay positive and enjoy the journey."

Also on the main card, Daniel Rodriguez earned a decision win over Kevin Lee in a welterweight bout, while Andre Petroski defeated Micheal Gillmore via a third round stoppage.

In the main card opener, Gerald Meerschaert proved that experience trumps young guns power with a patient game that led him to getting the opportunity to get Makhmud Muradov to tap to a rear naked choke in the second round.

Earlier on the prelims, in a middleweight match up, Abdul Razak Alhassan turned around his career in stunning fashion with a huge head kick KO to Alessio Di Chirico in just 17 seconds - the fastest head kick KO in UFC history.

Also on the preliminary card, Wellington Turman, Mana Martinez and JJ Aldrich earned decision wins, while Pat Sabatini and Dustin Jacoby claimed stoppage wins.

Here are the final results of UFC Vegas 35:

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Giga Chikadze defeated. Edson Barboza via TKO at 1:44 of round three

2. Middleweight bout: Bryan Battle defeated Gilbert Urbina via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:15 of round two

3. Bantamweight bout: Ricky Turcios defeated Brady Hiestand via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Welterweight bout: Daniel Rodriguez defeated Kevin Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Middleweight bout: Andre Petroski defeated Micheal Gillmore via TKO at 3:12 of round three

6. Middleweight bout: Gerald Meerschaert defeated Makhmud Muradov via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:49 of round two

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Abdul Razak Alhassan defeated Alessio Di Chirico via KO at 0:17 of round one

2. Middleweight bout: Wellington Turman defeated Sam Alvey via split decision (28-27, 28-27, 27-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Dustin Jacoby defeated Darren Stewart via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round one

4. Women's Flyweight bout: JJ Aldrich defeated Vanessa Demopoulos via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini defeated Jamall Emmers via submission (heel hook) at 1:53 of round one

6. Bantamweight bout: Mana Martinez defeated Guido Cannetti via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)