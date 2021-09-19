UFC Vegas 37 results and recap: Anthony Smith chokes out Ryan Spann for submission win

It was a barnburner as #6 light heavyweight contenderSmith and #11 Spann engaged with aggression in the main event. Smith got the better in the exchanges, dropped Spann, and made him tap out to a rear naked choke in the very first round.

Following the bout, Smith said, "He's got the skills, I just think I'm better. That was the game plan, be better in every position. I'm out here beating anyone they put in front of me. I want someone ahead of me and I earned that. I want Alexander Rakic."

In the co-main event, Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark made their light heavyweight bout an action-packed affair. Cutelaba delivered punishing offense which forced Clark into all sorts of bad positions, but he stayed in the fight to the closing bell.

Cutelaba earned the unanimous decision win and said, "The hulk is back! I am staying here. The next fight is to fight in the top. I am ready."

Meanwhile, the main card opened with three back-to-back KOs. Highlight maker Joaquin Buckley added another KO to his reel with a finishing flurry of punches that took out Antonio Arroyo in the third round.

The comeback of the night was by Nate Maness who survived a knockdown from Tony Gravely at the end of round one to get the KO halfway through round two. #14 lightweight Arman Tsarukyan kept the polish on his rise by taking out Christos Giagos with punches in the first round.

Earlier in the prelims, Tafon Nchukwi, Raquel Pennington, Montel Jackson and Erin Blanchfield earned decision wins, while Heili Alateng shared a draw with Gustavo Lopez and the likes of Hannah Goldy, Rong Zhu as well as Carlston Harris picked up stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 37 Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith defeated Ryan Spann via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:47 of round one

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba defeated Devin Clark via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-26, 29-27)

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski defeated Mandy Bohm via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Christos Giagos via TKO (strikes) at 2:09 of the first round

5. Bantamweight bout: Nate Maness defeated Tony Gravely via TKO (strikes) at 2:10 of the second round

6. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley defeated Antonio Arroyo via TKO (strikes) at 2:26 of the third round

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Tafon Nchukwi defeated Mike Rodriguez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Pannie Kianzad via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Rong Zhu defeated Brandon Jenkins via TKO (strikes) at 4:35 of the third round

4. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson defeated JP Buys via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield defeated Sarah Alpar via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-26)

6. Welterweight bout: Carlston Harris defeated Impa Kasanganay via TKO (strikes) at 2:38 of the first round

7. Bantamweight bout: Heili Alateng Draw 3 (28-28, 28-28, 28-28) Gustavo Lopez

8. Women's Flyweight bout: Hannah Goldy defeated Emily Whitmire via submission (armbar) at 4:17 of round one