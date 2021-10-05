UFC Vegas 39: Dern vs. Rodriguez fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, top-ranked women's strawweights clash as No.4 ranked Makenzie Dern and No.6 ranked Marina Rodriguez face off to become potential title challengers, while a thrilling co-main event is set between welterweight finishers Randy Brown and Jared Gooden.

Als on the main card, exciting flyweights No. 9 ranked Tim Elliott and No. 11 ranked Matheus Nicolau clash in a bout sure to deliver action, while top women's flyweight prospects battle as Sabina Mazo meets Mariya Agapova.

In the potential main card opener, Phil Hawes looks to remain undefeated in 2021 when he takes on Deron Winn at middleweight after bantamweights Chris Gutierrez and Felipe Colares look to steal the show in the prelim feature bout.

The preliminary card will also see the likes of Jamie Pickett, Laureano Staropoli, Alexander Romanov, Jared Vanderaa, Charles Rosa, Damon Jackson, Lupita Godinez, Sam Hughes, Steve Garcia and Charlie Ontiveros in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 39:

When and where is UFC Vegas 39 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (October 9) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (October 9) and go into the early hours of Sunday (October 10).

What time does UFC Vegas 39 start?

The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 9). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 9) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 10).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 39?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 39 fight card

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Marina Rodriguez

2. Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Jared Gooden

3. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Matheus Nicolau

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Mariya Agapova

5. Middleweight bout: Phil Hawes vs. Deron Winn

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Felipe Colares

2. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

3. Heavyweight bout: Alexander Romanov vs. Jared Vanderaa

4. Featherweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. Damon Jackson

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Lupita Godinez vs. Sam Hughes

6. Lightweight bout: Steve Garcia vs. Charlie Ontiveros