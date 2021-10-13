UFC Vegas 40: Ladd vs. Dumont fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 40 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (October 16) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (October 17).
What time does UFC Vegas 40 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 16) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 17). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 16) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 17).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 40?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.
|
UFC Vegas 40 Fight Card
1. Women's Featherweight bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Norma Dumont
2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe
3. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Erick Gonzalez
4. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva
5. Middleweight bout: Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight bout: Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva
2. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts vs. Ramazan Emeev
3. Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr vs. Ľudovít Klein
4. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis
5. Women's Strawweight bout: Istela Nunes vs. Ariane Carnelossi
6. Women's flyweight bout: Luana Carolina vs. Lupita Godinez
|
Main Event: Ladd vs Dumont Talking Points
• Aspen Ladd goes for another emphatic finish in her featherweight debut.
◦ UFC women's featherweight
◦ No. 3 ranked women's bantamweight contender
◦ No. 10 women's pound-for-pound fighter
◦ Six wins by KO, one via submission
◦ Holds KO wins over Yana Kunitskaya, Tonya Evinger and Lina Länsberg
• Norma Dumont goes for the biggest win of her career, as she hopes to add a former champion to her resume.
◦ UFC women's featherweight
◦ Two wins by submission
◦ Two first-round finishes
◦ On two-fight win streak
◦ Holds wins over former title challenger Felicia Spencer and Ashlee Evans-Smith
|
Co-main Event: Arlovski vs Felipe Talking Points
• Andrei Arlovski is gunning to take out another surging prospect and set himself up for a shot at the top 15.
◦ Former UFC heavyweight champion
◦ 17 wins by KO, three via submission
◦ 13 first-round finishes
◦ Has won four of last six
◦ Holds wins over Travis Browne, Antonio Silva and Roy Nelson
• Carlos Felipe aims to secure his first finish in the UFC by stopping a former UFC champion.
◦ UFC heavyweight
◦ Six wins by KO
◦ Six first-round finishes
◦ On three-fight win streak
◦ Holds wins over Jake Collier, Justin Tafa and Yorgan de Castro