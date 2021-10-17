UFC Vegas 40 results and recap: Dumont outworks Ladd; Arlovski dominates Felipe

Ladd stepped into the main event on late notice to replace Holly Holm and stepped up to featherweight to face the rising Dumont. Dumont was prepared for the change and used her distance and jab to control much of the action. Ladd surged in later rounds, but it wasn't enough to overcome Dumont's mounting points.

After the unanimous decision win, Dumont said, "I'm so happy... she saved me because we were on the verge of not having a fight. We're going to back to the gym, fix everything... we're on the road to perfection... This is another step towards impressing many more people."

In the co-main event, warhorse Andrei Arlovski and surging prospect Carlos Felipe delivered three rounds of a heavyweight banger. Arlovski's vast experience showed as he smartly weathered the younger Felipe's barrage. As exhaustion took its toll on the veteran, Felipe took advantage, but the judges awarded the work done by Arlovski with a unanimous decision win.

After the bout, Arlovski said, "He wanted to brawl and I almost followed him, but I calmed down and kept to my game plan... It's an honor for me to be part of this great family, part of UFC, I've been here since the beginning... Dana White, matchmakers, all the other fighters, like Nike said, 'Just Do It'."

With his second round KO of newcomer Erick Gonzalez, Jim Miller broke records: the most fights in UFC history, 37, and the second most wins, 22. While Gonzalez came out strong and landed on Miller, the veteran weathered the storm, rebounded, and got his first KO since UFC 200. It earned the veteran a Performance of the Night bonus, his 13th such award.

Also on the main card, Manon Fiorot earned a decision win over Mayra Bueno Silva in a Women's Flyweight bout, while Nate Landwehr choked out Ludovit Klein for submission win in a featherweight bout that opened the main card.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Danny Roberts and Luana Carolina earned decision wins, while the likes of Bruno Silva, Danaa Batgerel and Ariane Carnelossi claimed stoppage wins.

Mongolia's first and only UFC athlete Batgerel halted the return of the more experienced Brandon Davis with his third in a row first round KO. The 50-second finish landed Batgerel in third place on the list of longest active knockout streaks, and earned him a $50,000 bonus for Performance of the Night.

UFC Vegas 40 Results

Main Card

1. Women's Featherweight bout: Norma Dumont defeated Aspen Ladd via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47)

2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Carlos Felipe via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Erick Gonzalez via KO at :14 of round two

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Manon Fiorot defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Featherweight bout: Nate Landwehr defeated Ludovit Klein via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:22 of round three

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Bruno Silva defeated Andrew Sanchez via KO at 2:35 of round three

2. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts defeated Ramazan Emeev via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

3. Women's flyweight bout: Luana Carolina defeated Loopy Godinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel defeated Brandon Davis via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of round one

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Ariane Carnelossi defeated Istela Nunes via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:57 of round three