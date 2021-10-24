UFC Vegas 41 results and recap: Vettori edges Costa in a 5-round classic brawl as Dawson-Glenn ends in draw

In a classic back-and-forth brawl, middleweight rankers No. 2 ranked Costa and No. 5 ranked Vettori went all five rounds in the main event of the 14 fight card.

Costa had come in heavy and asked for a catchweight bout above the limit, and the power it gave him showed in his kicks and body punches. Vettori gave back even more, with combinations that rattled Costa. They added up on the scorecards giving Vettori the unanimous decision.

After the win, Vettori said, "Another improving experience for me. I know I have the biggest heart and the biggest will, so when it goes into the fifth round, there's no way nobody can keep up."

In the lightweight co-main event, up and comer Grant Dawson employed his wrestling against veteran Ricky Glenn. Dawson's takedowns were on point, but Glenn mounted a progressively better defense, and made a furious late charge. After three rounds, the bout went to the judges who said it was too close to call and ruled a Draw.

Also on the main card, veteran Alex Caceres showed that experience was key against surging featherweight Seung-Woo Choi. Choi's striking was excellent and he dropped Caceres, but followed up with an illegal knee that cost him a point deduction.

Caceres recovered and weathered the power punching of Choi to find an opportunity to lock on standing for a finish by submission and a Performance of the Night bonus.

Jessica-Rose Clark dominated Joselyne Edwards to claim a decision win in the women's bantamweight bout, while welterweight Francisco Trinaldo claimed a split decision win against Dwight Grant. In the main card opener, Nicolae Negumereanu claimed a first round stoppage win over Ike Villanueva.

In the featured bout of the prelims, Junyong Park and Gregory Rodrigues delivered the Fight of the Night. Rodrigues controlled the first round on the canvas, and Park let his fists fly in the second. Rodrigues survived and fired back, all but knocking out Park while standing at the cage for the KO victory.

Earlier in the prelims, Mason Jones, Tabatha Ricci, Jamie Pickett, Randa Markos and Jonathan Martinez earned decision wins, while Jeff Molina and Jai Herbert claimed stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 41 Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Paulo Costa via unanimous decision (48-46, 48-46, 48-46)

2. Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson DRAW 3 Ricky Glenn (29-28, 28-28, 28-28)

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Joselyne Edwards via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres defeated SeungWoo Choi via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:31 of the second round

5. Welterweight bout: Francisco Trinaldo defeated Dwight Grant via split decision (29-27, 29-27, 27-29)

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu defeated Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) at 1:18 of the first round

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Gregory Rodrigues defeated Jun Yong Park via KO at 3:13 of the second round

2. Lightweight bout: Mason Jones defeated David Onama via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci defeated Maria Oliveira via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett defeated Laureano Staropoli via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Lightweight bout: Jai Herbert defeated Khama Worthy via TKO (strikes) at 2:47 of the first round

6. Flyweight bout: Jeff Molina defeated Daniel da Silva via TKO (strikes) at 0:46 of the second round

7. Women's Strawweight bout: Randa Markos defeated Livinha Souza via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

8. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Zviad Lazishvili via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)