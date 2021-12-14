UFC Vegas 45: Lewis vs. Daukaus fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Heavyweights closing out the year! 💥



Venue, date, timings and telecast information

When and where is UFC Vegas 45 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 18) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (December 19).

What time does UFC Vegas 45 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, December 18) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, December 18) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, December 19).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 45?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 45 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus

2. Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Angela Hill

4. Bantamweight bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Ricky Simon

5. Lightweight bout: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

6. Featherweight bout: Cub Swanson vs. Darren Elkins

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Dustin Stoltzfus vs. Gerald Meerschaert

2. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Victor Henry

3. Heavyweight bout: Justin Tafa vs. Harry Hunsucker

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Sijara Eubanks vs. Melissa Gatto

5. Featherweight bout: Charles Jourdain vs. Andre Ewell

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Macy Chiasson

7. Heavyweight bout: Don'Tale Mayes vs. Josh Parisian

8. Lightweight bout: Matt Sayles vs. Jordan Leavitt

Main Event: Derrick Lewis vs. Chris Daukaus Talking Points

Derrick Lewis looks to take sole ownership of the record for most knockouts in UFC history with another vintage performance.

• Most Knockouts in UFC History

• Has won four of his last five fights

• Owns most knockouts in the UFC heavyweight division (12)

• Has landed stunning finishes over Curtis Blaydes, Alexander Volkov and Travis Browne

• Third Most Significant Ground Strikes Landed in Heavyweight History

• Largest Statistical Comeback Finish in UFC History

Chris Daukaus intends to end the year on a high note by notching the biggest victory of his mixed martial arts career.

• Currently undefeated in the UFC with four knockouts to his name

• Has standout performances against Shamil Abdurakhimov, Aleksei Oleinik and Rodrigo Nascimento

• Has three performance of the night bonuses in four fights in UFC

• Second Longest Knockout Streak Among Active Fighters (4)

• 9.03 Significant Strikes Landed per Minute

Co-main Event: Stephen Thompson vs. Belal Muhammad Talking Points

Stephen Thompson has his sights set on returning to the title conversation with another show-stealing effort.

• A former undefeated kickboxing world champion

• Has established himself as one of the best strikers in the UFC

• Has iconic victories over Dan Stittgen, Robert Whittaker and Johny Hendricks

Belal Muhammad aims to continue his unbeaten streak and prove that he can compete with the elite of the division.

• A dominant grappler with relentless cardio

• On five-fight unbeaten streak

• Has secured notable wins over Demian Maia, Dhiego Lima and Tim Means