UFC Vegas 49: Makhachev vs. Green fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, two lightweight standouts clash in a 160-pound catchweight bout as No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Islam Makhachev takes on fan favorite Bobby Green, who fills in on short-notice to replace the injured Beneil Dariush.

In the co-main event, renowned finisher in light heavyweight, Misha Cirkunov looks to secure his first victory in the middleweight class when he takes on Wellington Turman.

Also on the main card, Ji Yeon Kim looks to dominate against Priscila Cachoeira in a women's flyweight bout, while No. 13 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan faces submission specialist Joel Alvarez.

In the potential main card opener, Dana White's Contender Series alum Armen Petrosyan meets streaking Gregory Rodrigues at middleweight right after Zhu Rong takes on young knockout artist Ignacio Bahamondes at lightweight that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Josiane Nunes, Ramona Pascual, Terrance McKinney, Fares Ziam, Jinh Yu Frey, Hannah Goldy, Alejandro Perez, Jonathan Martinez, Ramiz Brahimaj, Micheal Gillmore, Victor Altamirano and Carlos Hernandez in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 49:

From UFC debut to history maker in just 𝙎𝙀𝘾𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙎 ⏱TWrecks155 makes his sophomore showing Saturday!



Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 49 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (February 26) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 27). What time does UFC Vegas 49 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, February 26) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 27). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, February 26) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 27). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 49? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.



UFC Vegas 49 Fight Card Main Card 1. Catchweight (160 lb) bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green 2. Middleweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Wellington Turman 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Ji Yeon Kim vs. Priscila Cachoeira 4. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Joel Alvarez 5. Middleweight bout: Armen Petrosyan vs. Gregory Rodrigues Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Zhu Rong vs. Ignacio Bahamondes 2. Women's Featherweight bout: Josiane Nunes vs. Ramona Pascual 3. Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Fares Ziam 4. Women's Strawweight bout: Jinh Yu Frey vs. Hannah Goldy 5. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez vs. Jonathan Martinez 6. Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj vs. Micheal Gillmore 7. Flyweight bout: Victor Altamirano vs. Carlos Hernandez



[ #UFCVegas49 | Feb 26 | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/4LmBhbXzNH — UFC (ufc) February 21, 2022 Main Event: Makhachev vs. Green Talking Points Islam Makhachev • Pro since 2010 • Was coached by father of retired UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov • Three wins by knockout, 10 by submission (2 triangle, 3 RNC, 3 armbar, arm triangle, kimura) • Holds wins over Alan Patrick, Clay Guida and Al Iaquinta • On nine fight winning streak • Eight first round finishes Bobby Green • Pro since 2008 • Eight wins by submission (3 guillotine, choke, armbar, arm triangle, 2 RNC), 10 by knockout • Holds wins over Charles Bennett, Ricky Legere Jr. and Daron Cruickshank • Has also faced UFC vets Tim Means, Dan Lauzon, and David Mitchell • 10 first-round finishes • Has won 14 of his last 22 (14-7-1) and five of his last seven Co-main Event: Cirkunov vs. Turman Talking Points Misha Cirkunov • Pro since 2010 • Has won 10 of his last 15 • Has finished his last 10 wins, eight in the first round • Eight wins by submission (Peruvian necktie, 2 armbar, guillotine, 2 arm triangle, triangle, neck crank), five wins by KO • 11 first round finishes • Second UFC fight at middleweight (0-1) • Three wins in under a minute • Owns January 2015 KO win over UFC veteran Rodney Wallace • Some of his stoppage victories include Jimmy Crute, Nikita Krylov and Ion Cutelaba Wellington Turman • Pro since 2014 • Has won six of his last nine • Last pre-UFC bout was April 2019 win over Marcio Alexandre Jr. • Four wins by KO, seven by submission (4 RNC, 3 guillotine) • Eight first round finishes