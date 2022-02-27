UFC Vegas 49 results and recap: Makhachev wins 10th in a row with first round dominant finish of Green

It was another dominant performance from No. 4 ranked lightweight contender Makhachev who halted the momentum of fan favorite Green with a fast first round TKO. Makhachev got the takedown, worked to mount like his mentor Khabib, and finished with ground and pound.

The win made it ten in a row for Makhachev, who said, "I feel good, thank you everyone, I'm very happy. I trained very hard for Beneil Dariush, so I hope he recovers soon. I just want a title fight. I am here, always ready, always training hard. Just tell me when and where."

Continuing the recent run of thrilling middleweight bouts, Wellington Turman jumped on the back of Misha Cirkunov early for a standing rear naked choke in the co-main event.

Cirkunov flipped it around for top control of his own. In the second round, Cirkunov had top position early when suddenly Turman threw up his legs to capture an armbar for a fast tapout.

Following the bout, Turman said, "It felt great. I used a little too much strength on the rear naked choke in the first round and gassed a bit. But my coaches did a great job and I got the 'W'. I worked really hard in the gym training with world champion Glover Teixeira. I kept my focus and had a great fight tonight."

The entire main card was a blast, starting off with a superb three-round striking battle between Armen Petrosyan and Gregory Rodrigues that went the way of Petrosyan via the scorecards. Then, No. 13 ranked lightweight Arman Tsarukyan got a bloody and dominant TKO victory over submission specialist Joel Alvarez.

Finally, technical Ji-Yeon Kim and power puncher Priscila Cachoeira delivered a cracking, damaging brawl that went the distance and woke up the whole women's flyweight division.

Although the fight was close, Cachoeira's damaging elbows at the very end likely secured the judges' decision over Kim's high output. The firefight won them both awards for Fight of the Night.

In the preliminary card, Carlos Hernandez, Jonathan Martinez and Josiane Nunes claimed decision wins, while the likes of Ignacio Bahamondes, Terrance McKinney and Ramiz Brahimaj earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 49 Final Results

Main Card

1. Catchweight (160 lb) bout: Islam Makhachev defeated Bobby Green via TKO (strikes) at 3:23 of the first round

2. Middleweight bout: Wellington Turman defeated Misha Cirkunov via submission (armbar) at 1:29 of the second round

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira defeated Ji Yeon Kim via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan defeated Joel Alvarez via TKO (strikes) at 1:57 of the second round

5. Middleweight bout: Armen Petrosyan defeated Gregory Rodrigues via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Ignacio Bahamondes defeated Rong Zhu via submission (guillotine choke) at 1:40 of the third round

2. Women's Featherweight bout: Josiane Nunes defeated Ramona Pascual via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

3. Lightweight bout: Terrance McKinney defeated Fares Ziam via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:11 of the first round

4. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez defeated Alejandro Perez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Welterweight bout: Ramiz Brahimaj defeated Micheal Gillmore via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:02 of the first round

6. Flyweight bout: Carlos Hernandez defeated Victor Altamirano via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)