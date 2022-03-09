UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC Vegas 50, a hard-hitting light heavyweight contenders' bout will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 6 ranked Magomed Ankalaev.

In the co-main event, China's very own "Kung Fu Monkey" Song Yadong, No. 14 ranked bantamweight contender aims to take a major step into the top ten against No. 10 ranked Marlon Moraes.

Also on the main card, No. 12 featherweight contender Sodiq Yusuff intends to defend his spot in the rankings against rising No. 15 ranked Alex Caceres, while Khalil Rountree Jr. locks horns with Karl Roberson at light heavyweight.

Plus, Drew Dober faces Terrance McKinney in an exciting lightweight matchup after exciting middleweight strikers clash in the main card opener when Alex Pereira takes on Bruno Silva.

In the preliminary card, Matthew Semelsberger hopes to spoil the debut of Dana White's Contender Series contract winner AJ Fletcher in a welterweight bout that is scheduled to close the prelims.

The prelims will also feature the likes of JJ Aldrich, Gillian Robertson, Trevin Jones, Javid Basharat, Damon Jackson, Kamuela Kirk, Sabina Mazo, Miranda Maverick, Dalcha Lungiambula, Cody Brundage, Guido Cannetti, Kris Moutinho, Tafon Nchukwi and Azamat Murzakanov.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 50:

A 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 milestone awaits!TMarretaMMA vs AnkalaevM headlines #UFCVegas50 this weekend 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3oOr3zcYVQ — UFC (ufc) March 7, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 50 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (March 12) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (March 13). What time does UFC Vegas 50 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, March 12) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 13). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, March 12) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, March 13). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 50? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 50 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev 2. Bantamweight Bout: Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong 3. Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson 5. Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney 6. Middleweight Bout: Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva Preliminary Card 1. Welterweight Bout: Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher 2. Women's Flyweight Bout: JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson 3. Bantamweight Bout: Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat 4. Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk 5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick 6. Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage 7. Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti vs. Kris Moutinho 8. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov Main Event: Santos vs. Ankalaev Talking Points • Thiago Santos looks to turn back one of the division's toughest rising contenders with another vintage performance. ◦ 15 wins by KO, one by submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Has won five of his last eight ◦ Holds wins over Johnny Walker, Jan Blachowicz, and Anthony Smith • Magomed Ankalaev hopes to stake his claim for a title shot by stopping Santos in emphatic fashion. ◦ Nine wins by KO ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ On seven-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Ion Cutelaba, Nikita Krylov, and Volkan Oezdemir Co-main Event: Moraes vs. Yadong Talking Points • Marlon Moraes has his sights set on stopping Song to hold his spot in the bantamweight top 10. ◦ 10 wins by KO, six by submission ◦ 13 first-round finishes ◦ Has won five of his last nine ◦ Holds wins over Jose Aldo, Aljamain Sterling, and Raphael Assuncao • Song Yadong seeks to add his first former UFC title challenger to his resume with a show-stealing performance. ◦ Seven wins by KO, three by submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ 10-1-1 in his last 12 ◦ Holds wins over Marlon Vera, Casey Kenney, and Julio Arce