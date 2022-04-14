UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, No. 5 ranked welterweight contender Vicente Luque battles No. 6 ranked Belal Muhammad in a highly anticipated rematch, while the co-main event will see middleweights on incredible win streaks meet as Caio Borralho faces Gadzhi Omargadzhiev.

Also on the main card, Miguel Baeza looks to steal the show when he faces Andre Fialho in a welterweight bout, while Mayra Bueno Silva faces Wu Yanan at bantamweight.

Plus, Pat Sabatini intends to continue his momentum when he meets Dana White's Contender Series signee TJ Laramie at featherweight after DWCS alum Ange Loosa locks horns with Mounir Lazzez in an exciting welterweight bout that is expected to open the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Devin Clark, William Knight, Lina Lansberg, Pannie Kianzad, Drakkar Klose, Rafa Garcia, Jesse Ronson, Jordan Leavitt, Sam Hughes, Heili Alateng and Kevin Croom among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 51:

𝙍𝙀𝙈𝙀𝙈𝘽𝙀𝙍 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙉𝘼𝙈𝙀 🗣



[ BullyB170 | #UFCVegas51 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/IMAPpSucPB — UFC (ufc) April 12, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast information When and where is UFC Vegas 51 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (April 16) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (April 17). What time does UFC Vegas 51 start? The preliminary card starts at 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM GMT (Saturday, April 16) | 3 AM IST (Sunday, April 17). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8:30 PM PM ET / 5:30 PM PT (Saturday, April 16) | 12:30 AM GMT / 6 AM IST (Sunday, April 17). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 51? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN+, while the preliminary card will be available on ESPN+. This Beastboy61 wheel kick tore the 𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐅 off of MSG 🤯



[ #UFCVegas51 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/PXJzziIMsk — UFC (ufc) April 12, 2022 UFC Vegas 51: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Fight Card Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad 2. Middleweight bout: Caio Borralho vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 3. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Andre Fialho 4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Wu Yanan 5. Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini vs. T.J. Laramie 6. Welterweight bout: Mounir Lazzez vs. Ange Loosa Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Devin Clark vs. William Knight 2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Lina Lansberg vs. Pannie Kianzad 3. Lightweight bout: Drakkar Klose vs. Brandon Jenkins 4. Lightweight bout: Rafa Garcia vs. Jesse Ronson 5. Heavyweight bout: Chris Barnett vs. Martin Buday 6. Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt vs. Trey Ogden 7. Women's Strawweight bout: Istela Nunes vs. Sam Hughes 8. Bantamweight bout: Heili Alateng vs. Kevin Croom Beware the power of VicenteLuqueMMA 👊💥



[ #UFCVegas51 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/QTo8sXWCa9 — UFC (ufc) April 13, 2022 Main Event: Luque vs. Muhammad 2 Talking Points ► Vicente Luque looks to once again finish Muhammad and stake his claim for a welterweight title shot. • 11 wins by KO, eight by submission • 13 first-round finishes • Has won 10 of his last 11 • Holds wins over Michael Chiesa, Tyron Woodley, and Niko Price ► Belal Muhammad seeks to avenge his loss to Luque and continue his momentum by securing his first welterweight championship opportunity. • Four wins by KO, one by submission • One first-round finishes • Has won six of his last seven (6-0, 1 NC) • Holds wins over Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Dhiego Lima What should you expect from BorralhoCaio's UFC debut? The Natural is here to tell you himself 👀



[ #UFCVegas51 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/3FGFtecPs1 — UFC (ufc) April 13, 2022 Co-main Event: Borralho vs. Omargadzhiev Talking Points ► Caio Borralho intends to make the most of his first co-main event as he battles a fellow Dana White's Contender Series contract winner. ◦ Four wins by KO, three by submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ On 10-fight unbeaten streak (9-0, 1 NC) ► Gadzhi Omargadzhiev hopes to add another finish to his resume in his UFC debut and establish himself among the sport's top prospects. ◦ Eight wins by KO, three by submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ On 13-fight win streak