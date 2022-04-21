English
UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

By
UFC Vegas 52: Fight Card and TV Schedule
Bengaluru, April 21: The Ultimate Fighting Championship continues it's action in Vegas this weekend with a battle of strawweight standouts headliner in UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade (also known as UFC Fight Night 205 and UFC on ESPN+ 63).

In the main event of UFC Vegas 52, No. 10 ranked women's strawweight contender Amanda Lemos looks to spoil the return of former champion Jessica Andrade.

Meanwhile, the originally scheduled co-main event heavyweight clash sees undefeated and surging Alexander Romanov take on Chase Shreman, who steps in to replace Tanner Boser.

Also on the main card, veteran Clay Guida hopes to end Claudio Puelles' 4-fight win streak in a lightweight matchup after featherweights Lando Vannata and Charles Jourdain meet in an all-action bout,

Plus, No. 14 ranked women's flyweight Maycee Barber meets Montana De La Rosa after No. 12 ranked flyweight contender Sumudaerji looks to continue winning streak against No. 14 Manel Kape in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jordan Wright, Marc-Andre Barriault, Dwight Grant, Sergey Khandozhko, Tyson Pedro, Ike Villanueva, Qileng Aori, Cameron Else, Marcin Prachnio, Philipe Lins, Dean Barry and Mike Jackson in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 52:

Venue, date and timing

When and where is UFC Vegas 52 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (April 23) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (April 24).

What time does UFC Vegas 52 start?

The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, April 23) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 24). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, April 23) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 24).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 52?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all fights will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 52 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

2. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

3. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

4. Featherweight Bout: Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

6. Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji

Preliminary Card

1. Catchweight (190 lb) Bout: Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

2. Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko

3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva

4. Bantamweight Bout: Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins

6. Welterweight Bout: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 19:08 [IST]
