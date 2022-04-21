UFC Vegas 52: Lemos vs. Andrade fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date and timing
When and where is UFC Vegas 52 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (April 23) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (April 24).
What time does UFC Vegas 52 start?
The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, April 23) | 3:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 24). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM PM ET / 6 PM PT (Saturday, April 23) | 1 AM GMT / 6:30 AM IST (Sunday, April 24).
|
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 52?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all fights will be available on ESPN+.
|
UFC Vegas 52 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade
2. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman
3. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles
4. Featherweight Bout: Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain
5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa
6. Flyweight Bout: Manel Kape vs. Su Mudaerji
Preliminary Card
1. Catchweight (190 lb) Bout: Jordan Wright vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
2. Welterweight Bout: Dwight Grant vs. Sergey Khandozhko
3. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro vs. Ike Villanueva
4. Bantamweight Bout: Qileng Aori vs. Cameron Else
5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Philipe Lins
6. Welterweight Bout: Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson