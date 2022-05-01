UFC Vegas 53 results and recap: Vera outworks Font for decision; Arlovski earns split decision over Collier

Bantamweight rankers #5 Font and #8 Vera showcased elite striking skills in a catchweight bout main event after the former weighed in above the non-title fight bantamweight limit of 136 pounds.

Font's jab was on point and his stance switching opened up Vera, who used his body kicks and knees to good effect. Font's output was incredible, but Vera did massive damage.

Upon getting the unanimous decision victory, Vera said, "I feel today something that my coach always says: your mind is finally catching up to your body. It's been a long road for me, a long journey. Hard work.

"When you do everything you can to win, and put everything else aside, life will give you a good victory. I'm living the dream, I'm going to be a world champion, and I'm bringing the belt to Ecuador."

In the co-main event, heavyweight legend Andrei Arlovski faced shooting star Jake Collier and went the distance across three grueling rounds.

Collier's damaging shots versus Arlovski's counters and experience sent the fight to the judges, who gave Arlovski the win by split decision.

Following the decision win, Arlovski said, "I was sure that last takedown meant that I lost, that the third round cost me the victory, but I got what I got. One step closer. After my performance tonight, I have to do a lot of homework with my coaches. Then let's go."

While the headliners in the main card ended in decision wins, the under card witnessed a lightning finish as Joanderson Brito didn't let Andre Fili out of the first round in a featherweight bout, getting the KO in just 41 seconds and earning a Performance of the Night bonus for his short order work.

Also on the main card, Grant Dawson claimed a stoppage win against Jared Gordon in a lightweight bout, while Darren Elkins and Krzysztof Jotko earned decision wins in their respective bouts.

In the preliminary card, there were four out of five finishes, but it was lightweights Natan Levy and Mike Breeden who went the distance and made an early case for Fight of the Night honors, going back and forth for three rounds before Levy's savvy grappling helped him to his first UFC win.

In a flyweight bout, Francisco Figueiredo did earn a Performance of the Night award for his kneebar finish of Daniel da Silva, while Gabe Green, Shanna Young and Alexandr Romanov also earned stoppage wins in their respective bouts.

UFC Vegas 53 Final Results

Main Card

1. Catchweight (138.5 lb) Bout: Marlon Vera defeated Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Jake Collier via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

3. Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito defeated Andre Fili via TKO (strikes) at 00:41 seconds of round one

4. Lightweight Bout: Grant Dawson defeated Jared Gordon via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:11 of round three

5. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins defeated Tristan Connelly via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko defeated Gerald Meerschaert via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov defeated Chase Sherman via submission (Americana) at 2:11 of round one

2. Flyweight Bout: Francisco Figueiredo defeated Daniel da Silva via submission (kneebar) at 1:18 of round one

3. Welterweight Bout: Gabe Green defeated Yohan Lainesse via TKO (strikes) at 4:02 of round two

4. Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy defeated Mike Breeden via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Shanna Young defeated Gina Mazany via TKO (strikes) at 3:11 of round two