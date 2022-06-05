UFC Vegas 56 results and recap: Alexander Volkov stuns Jairzinho Rozenstruik with first round finish

In the main event, the hard-hitting heavyweight contest ended with a lighting fast first round finish as No. 7 ranked Volkov had No. 8 ranked Rozenstruik hurt early and went in for the finish.

After getting the TKO in just over 2 minutes, Volkov said, "I'm feeling happy to get on a win streak. Thank you everyone who helped and supported me. I figured I could finish him, I know that he doesn't have good defense on the cage, so I put him there and went for the knockout. I'm ready for any challenges."

In the co-main event, two exciting featherweight contenders put on three rounds of action, which was a shut-out from No. 13 Movsar Evloev against No. 10 ranked Dan Ige. With big knees and dominant ground work, Evloev won by unanimous decision and remains undefeated.

Following the decision win, Evloev said, "I feel great. Thank you to my coach and all my team. I prepared very well. Big respect to my opponent, he was dangerous all the time. I think we deserve fight of the night. The next one, I need a big name for the title shot. I will be the next champion."

Also on the main card, Lucas Almeida earned a TKO over Michael Trizano in a featherweight bout as the three bouts that followed ended in first round stoppages.

First up, Karine Silva defeated Poliano Botehlo via submission in a women's flyweight bout, then Ode' Osbourne knocked out Zarrukh Adashev in a flyweight bout and finally Alonzo Menifield earned a TKO over Askar Mozharov in a light heavyweight bout that opened the main card.

Osbourne and Silva earned performance of the night bonuses for their stoppage showings on the main card, while Almeida vs Trizano bout was awarded the Fight of the Night bonus.

In the preliminary card, there were stoppage wins for Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Benoit Saint Denis, Tony Gravely and Erin Blanchfield, while the likes of Joe Solecki, Damon Jackson, Jeff Molina and Rinat Fakhretdinov claimed decision wins.

UFC Vegas 56 Final Results

Main Card

1. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Volkov defeats Jairzinho Rozenstruik via TKO (strikes) at 2:12 of the first round

2. Featherweight Bout: Movsar Evloev defeats Dan Ige via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Featherweight Bout: Lucas Almeida defeats Michael Trizano via TKO (strikes) at: 55 of the third round

4. Women's Flyweight Bout: Karine Silva defeats Poliana Botelho via submission (D'Arce choke) at 4:55 of round one

5. Flyweight Bout: Ode' Osbourne defeats Zarrukh Adashev via knockout at 1:01 of the first round

6. Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield defeats Askar Mozharov via TKO (strikes) at 4:40 of the first round

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeats Felice Herrig via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:01 of round two

2. Lightweight Bout: Joe Solecki defeats Alex da Silva via majority decision (28-28, 28-27, 29-27)

3. Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson defeats Dan Argueta via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Lightweight Bout: Benoit Saint Denis defeats Niklas Stolze via submission (rear naked choke) at 1:32 of round two

5. Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely defeats Johnny Munoz via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

6. Flyweight Bout: Jeff Molina defeats Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)

7. Welterweight Bout: Rinat Fakhretdinov defeats Andreas Michailidis via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

8. Women's Flyweight Bout: Erin Blanchfield defeats JJ Aldrich via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:38 of round two

The next stop for UFC is Singapore on June 12 for UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, Southeast Asia's first Pay Per View event and first-ever UFC championship double-header:

UFC light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 4 Taila Santos.

Plus former UFC strawweight champions Zhang Weili and Joanna Jedrzejczyk get their highly anticipated rematch of their 2020 Fight of the Year.