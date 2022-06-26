UFC Vegas 57 results and recap: Gamrot edges Tsarukyan as Rakhmonov keeps undefeated stoppage streak intact

Main Event: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Lightweight finishers No. 11 ranked Tsarukyan and No. 12 ranked Gamrot delivered an incredible, fast-paced, evenly matched fight. A rapid fire first round of scrambles on the canvas led to a display of striking in the second.

Then it was anything goes for the remainder of five rounds, with shine coming from Tsarukyan's kicks and Gamrot's takedowns. In the end, all three judges gave their scores to Gamrot.

After the win, Gamrot said: "This was a really tough fight, Arman is a high level guy. Never doubt me. I am ready for any guy in the division. Now I want to fight Justin Gaethje because he is the most brutal guy in the division."

Co-main Event: Magny vs. Rakhmonov (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Perennial welterweight veteran and #10 contender Neil Magny was tested across two tough rounds by rising star No. 15 ranked Rakhmonov. Defense was all he could muster, as Rakhmonov proved his worth across all aspects.

The end came with just two seconds left with Magny tapping to Rakhmonov's guillotine. The victory meant Rakhmonov kept his MMA career unbeaten streak (all stoppage wins) intact at 16-0. This was also the Kazakh's fourth successive win in the UFC with 3 coming via submissions.

Following the win, Rakhmonov said: "Neil Magny's good, so I took my time, that's why I didn't rush. I finish fights, so people expect me to do this, but I took my time, and capitalized on opportunities. Dana White, I am the next UFC champion."

Other Main Card Action (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

There were two more stoppage wins on the main card as Parisian, who secured his second win in 4 fights in UFC, stopped Alan Baudot in the second round of a heavyweight bout, while Moises choked Christos Giagos for a first round submission win in a lightweight bout.

Meanwhile, the other two fights on the main card ended in decision wins as Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Nate Maness in a bantamweight bout and Chris Curtis defeated Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout that opened the main card.

Preliminary Card Action (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The preliminary card saw three of six bouts end in first round stoppages as Carlos Ulberg claimed a TKO of Tafon Nchukwi in a light heavyweight battle, Cody Durden also earned TKO in his flyweight bout against JP Buys, and finally Mario Bautista submitted Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout.

Meanwhile, the likes of Shayilan Nuerdanbieke, Sergey Morozov and Vanessa Demopoulos all earned the points on the judges scorecards for decision wins.

UFC Vegas 57 Results (Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Main Card

1. Lightweight Bout: Mateusz Gamrot defeated Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Welterweight Bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov defeated Neil Magny via submission (guillotine) at 4:58 of round two

3. Heavyweight Bout: Josh Parisian defeated Alan Baudot via TKO (strikes) at 3:04 of round two

4. Bantamweight Bout: Umar Nurmagomedov defeated Nate Maness via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-25)

5. Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises defeated Christos Giagos via submission (rear naked choke) at 3:05 of round one

6. Middleweight Bout: Chris Curtis defeated Rodolfo Vieira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Carlos Ulberg defeated Tafon Nchukwi via TKO (strikes) at 1:15 of the first round

2. Featherweight Bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated TJ Brown via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight Bout: Sergey Morozov defeated Raulian Paiva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Flyweight Bout: Cody Durden defeated JP Buys via TKO (strikes) at 1:08 of the first round

5. Bantamweight Bout: Mario Bautista defeated Brian Kelleher via submission (rear naked choke) at 2:27 of the first round

6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Vanessa Demopoulos defeated Jinh Yu Frey via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)