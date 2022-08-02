UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Venue, date, timing and telecast

When and where is UFC Vegas 59 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (August 6) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (August 7).

What time does UFC Vegas 59 start?

The preliminary card starts at 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, August 6) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 7). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 10 PM PM ET / 7 PM PT (Saturday, August 6) | 2 AM GMT / 7:30 AM IST (Sunday, August 7).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 59?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV.

In the United States, the main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while the prelims will be available on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 59 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight Bout: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill

2. Welterweight Bout: Vicente Luque vs. Geoff Neal

3. TUF Finale - Heavyweight Bout: Zac Pauga vs. Mohammed Usman

4. TUF Finale - Women's Flyweight Bout: Brogan Walker vs. Juliana Miller

5. Heavyweight Bout: Augusto Sakai vs. Sergey Spivak

6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight Bout: Sam Alvey vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

2. Welterweight Bout: Takashi Sato vs. Bryan Battle

3. Lightweight Bout: Terrance McKinney vs. Erick Gonzalez

4. Welterweight Bout: Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinlan

5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Miranda Granger vs. Cory McKenna

6. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Stephanie Egger

Main Event: Santos vs. Hill Preview

Dangerous striker Santos, a knockout artist and former title challenger with 15 KOs is set to return to the Octagon five months after his decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev.

Santos, who holds a 13-8 record in UFC, has impressive victories over former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz, Anthony Smith, and Jack Hermansson. Santos is now aiming to deliver another signature finish against Hill and make his way back into the title picture.

Rising star Hill, on the other hand, looks to continue his climb up the 205-pound ladder with another explosive knockout win. The Dana White's Contender Series signee has delivered stellar finishes against Johnny Walker, Jimmy Crute and Ovince Saint Preux in his short time spent in the Octagon.

Ready to make a statement against a true veteran of the sport, Hill is now determined to take Santos' spot in the rankings and prove that a new title challenger is on the horizon.

Co-main event: Luque vs Neal Preview

The always exciting Luque re-enters the Octagon to take on respected contender Neal. Holding a 90 percent finish rate, the grappling specialist with knockout power has delivered highlight reel wins.

His notable finishes are over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Michael Chiesa, Randy Brown, and Bryan Barberena. Now, Luque will be looking to defend his spot in the rankings by putting on a show-stealing performance against Neal.

No. 13 ranked welterweight Neal wants to deliver a statement against one of the division's most dangerous fighters. Ever since being signed from Dana White's Contender Series, Neal has established himself among the top talents at 170 pounds.

He has notable wins over Belal Muhammad, Mike Perry, and Santiago Ponzinibbio. Neal is now setting out to stop Luque and add another impressive name to his resume.

Who will be crowned the #TUF30 champions? 👑



Get to know the finalists ahead of the biggest fight of their careers at #UFCVegas59.



Watch Episode 1 ➡️ https://t.co/us5SHPrZ5D — UFC News (UFCNews) August 1, 2022

TUF Finale Preview

The Ultimate Fighter heavyweight finalist Usman looks to join his brother, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, on the roster with a statement victory. Pauga, meanwhile, aims to keep his undefeated record intact by becoming the first man to knockout Usman.

Flyweight finalist Walker intends to rely on her experience and well-rounded skills to secure the biggest victory of her career. Miller seeks to continue defying the odds by adding another submission to her record.