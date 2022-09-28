UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Fight Card, Date, Start Time in India, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

In the headliner, China's first female UFC athlete and No. 6 ranked Yan Xiaonan will have her first Main Event billing when she faces the No. 5 ranked Mackenzie Dern in a contender's bout in the stacked division.

An action-packed co-main event will see a showdown between exciting welterweights when Randy Brown, who looks to continue his win-streak, meets Francisco Trinaldo.

Also on the main card, Raoni Barcelos clashes with Trevin Jones at bantamweight after a thrilling featherweight bout will see Sodiq Yusuff face newcomer Don Shainis.

Plus, John Castaneda battles Daniel Santos at bantamweight after an exciting lightweight matchup pits Mike Davis against Dana White's Contender Series signee Viacheslav Borshchev in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will feature the likes of Aleksei Oleinik, Ilir Latifi, Jessica Penne, Tabatha Ricci, Joaquim Silva, Jesse Ronson, Krzysztof Jotko, Brendan Allen, Maxim Grishin, Philipe Lins, Julija Stoliarenko, Chelsea Chandler, Guido Cannetti and Randy Costa.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 61:

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 61:

Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 61 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (October 1) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (October 2). What time does UFC Vegas 61 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 1) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 2). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 1) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 2). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 61? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, the entire card will be available on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 61 Fight Card Main Card 1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan 2. Welterweight Bout: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Randy Brown 3. Bantamweight Bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Trevin Jones 4. Featherweight Bout: Sodiq Yusuff vs. Don Shainis 5. Catchweight (140 lb) Bout: John Castaneda vs. Daniel Santos 6. Lightweight Bout: Mike Davis vs. Viacheslav Borshchev Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Aleksei Oleinik vs. Ilir Latifi 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci 3. Lightweight Bout: Joaquim Silva vs. Jesse Ronson 4. Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Brendan Allen 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Maxim Grishin vs. Philipe Lins 6. Catchweight (140 lb) Bout: Julija Stoliarenko vs. Chelsea Chandler 7. Bantamweight Bout: Guido Cannetti vs. Randy Costa



Main Event: Dern vs. Yan Talking Points • Mackenzie Dern will be out to stop Yan and stake her claim for a title shot. ◦ No. 5 UFC Women's Strawweight ◦ A Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt ◦ Holds a record of 7-2 in UFC ◦ Has secured impressive wins against Tecia Torres, Nina Nunes, and Randa Markos ◦ 4 - Has most submission wins in UFC Strawweight division and second-most submission wins in UFC among women • Yan Xiaonan looks to become the first fighter to finish Dern with a statement victory. ◦ No. 6 UFC Women's Strawweight ◦ A dangerous striker ◦ Holds a record of 6-2 in UFC ◦ Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Three-Round Strawweight Fight ◦ Has secured victories over Claudia Gadelha, Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Angela Hill



Co-main Event: Trinaldo vs Brown Talking Points • Randy Brown looks to continue his win-streak by finishing Trinaldo. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ Six wins by knockout, five via submission ◦ Has won three consecutive bouts ◦ Holds wins over Khaos Williams, Warlley Alves and Bryan Barberena • Francisco Trinaldo aims to stop Brown's momentum with a vintage performance. ◦ UFC welterweight ◦ Nine wins by KO, five via submission ◦ Has won 5 of last 6 bouts ◦ Holds wins over Bobby Green, John Makdessi and Evan Dunham