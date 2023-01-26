UFC Vegas 68: Heavyweight Finishers to Headline Event in February

Former heavyweight title challenger Lewis (26-10, fighting out of Houston, Texas) returns to the Octagon with intentions of delivering a statement performance.

A fan-favorite and top contender for years, Lewis became a household name by delivering highlight-reel knockouts over Chris Daukaus, Curtis Blaydes, and Aleksei Oleinik.

The Houston native now sets forth to defend his spot in the rankings and prove he's still a threat to the division.

Rising contender Spivac (15-3, fighting out of Chisinau, Republic of Moldova) looks to break into the heavyweight Top 10 for the first time in his career.

With heavy hands, Spivac quickly rose up the rankings with devastating knockouts against Augusto Sakai, Greg Hardy, and Jared Vanderaa. He now intends to make the most of his first UFC main event by stopping Lewis in emphatic fashion.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 68, light heavyweights Da-Un Jung and Devin Clark lock horns.

Dangerous striker Jung (15-3-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) sets out to stake his claim as a top contender through an undeniable performance.

He holds notable victories against Kennedy Nzechukwu, William Knight, and Mike Rodriguez. Jung now intends on stopping Clark and adding another signature win to his resume.

Clark (13-7, fighting out of Sioux Falls, S.D.) looks to regain his footing by taking out a rising contender.

A durable fighter, the South Dakotan has collected wins over William Knight, Alonzo Menifield, and Dequan Townsend. Clark is determined to stop Jung with a show-stealing performance and set himself up for a successful 2023.

Also featured on the night's card will be the finals for ROAD TO UFC, a ground-breaking "win and advance" tournament for top MMA prospects from Asia.

These eight finalists from China, Japan, Korea, India, and Indonesia in four weight divisions fight for a UFC contract:

• In the lightweight final, Jeka Saragih (13-2, fighting out of Simalungun, Indonesia) meets Anshul Jubli (6-0, fighting out of New Delhi, India) as both look to deliver a spectacular performance.

• In the featherweight final, proven finisher Jeong Yeong Lee (9-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea) takes on UFC Academy graduate Yi Zha (21-3, fighting out of Sichuan, China).

• In the bantamweight final, Toshiomi Kazama (10-2, fighting out of Ibaraki, Japan) and Rinya Nakamura (6-0, fighting out of Saitama, Japan) battle to see who the next Japanese prospect in UFC will be.

• In the flyweight final, SeungGuk Choi (6-1, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) faces HyunSung Park (7-0, fighting out of Gyeonggi-do, South Korea) to determine who will next represent South Korea in the division.

UFC Vegas 68 Additional bouts:

• No. 10 ranked contender Marcin Tybura (23-7, fighting out of Lodz, Poland) aims to deliver an impressive performance over No. 14 Blagoy Ivanov (19-4, fighting out of Sofia, Bulgaria) in a pivotal heavyweight bout.

• Returning after four long years away from the Octagon, Dooho Choi (14-3, fighting out of Busan, South Korea) steps up to challenge Kyle Nelson (13-5, fighting out of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada).

• Making his Octagon debut, Dana White's Contender Series alumnus Yusaku Kinoshita (6-1, fighting out of Osaka, Japan) squares off with Adam Fugitt (8-3, fighting out of Eugene, Ore.).

• In the women's flyweight division, Ji Yeon Kim (9-6-2, fighting out of Incheon, South Korea) takes on Mandy Bohm (7-2, fighting out of Gelsenkirchen, Germany).

• Junyong Park (15-5, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea) looks to make it three wins in a row when he goes toe-to-toe with Denis Tiuliulin (11-6, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) at middleweight.

• An explosive matchup in the flyweight division kicks off the night as undefeated Tatsuro Taira (12-0, fighting out of Okinawa Japan) squares off with Jesus Aguilar (8-1, fighting out of Tijuana, Mexico).

UFC Vegas 68 Broadcast Information

The entire UFC Vegas 68 (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 76 or UFC Fight Night 218) card will be available on ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the prelims kicking off at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT. The main card will follow at 1 AM ET / 10 PM PT.

Source: Press Release