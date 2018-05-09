UFC working on GSP vs. Nate Diaz, says president Dana White

The promotion are targetting the matchup to co-headline UFC 227 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, where a bantamweight championship rematch between T.J.Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt is expected to headline the event.

"We are working right now to try and put together a GSP-versus-Nate Diaz fight," White said via "UFC Unfiltered" podcast on Tuesday (May 8). "It is true, and they would fight at 155 pounds."

According to Dana White, Georges St-Pierre is heading down to Lightweight.



White is targeting GSP vs. Nate Diaz at 155 this Summer. pic.twitter.com/38xhg4ZaGl — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) May 8, 2018

ESPN reported last week that Diaz was in serious negotiations to appear on the UFC 227 card. Howevere, neither GSP nor Diaz have publicly discussed a potential fight. Diaz has not fought in the UFC or eslewhere since his high-profile rematch against Conor McGregor in August 2016.

White says to make the August 4 pay-per-view event prefect, it should consist of a previously announced bantamweight title fight between Dillashaw and Garbrandt, St-Pierre versus Diaz, and a light heavyweight bout between Alexander Gustafsson and Luke Rockhold. While the bantamweight bout has been officially confirmed, we await the confirmation for the two lightweight bouts.

"GSP vs Diaz is true and they would fight at 155lbs. Gustafsson vs Rockhold is true I'm targeting LA but it's not for the interim title"



Dana White confirms GSP vs Nate Diaz and Rockhold vs Gustafsson is in the works for #UFC227 👊 pic.twitter.com/r2WpVtcizT — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) May 8, 2018

The UFC's longest-reigning welterweight champion, St-Pierre returned from a four-year layoff to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight championship in November. But, the 36-year-old vacated the title just 33 days after winning it, due to medical concerns.

The greatest fighter in the promotion, GSP, has been sidelined with ulcerative colitis, and also stated he will only return to the Octagon for legacy fights at this point in his career.

Meanwhile, Diaz is in the midst of the longest layoff of his career and the California native has expressed his interest in returning to the UFC this year. There were speculations that he could return to complete a triology with McGregor, but after recent episodes involving the Notorious Irishman, that bout looks off for now.

GSP is no stranger to Diaz', he was once challenged by Nick Diaz, Nate's older brother and a former Strikeforce champion, where he successfully defended his title via unanimous decision.