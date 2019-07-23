English
Ultimate Table Tennis has helped Indian paddlers improve their game, says World No. 11 Doo Hoi Kem

By
Image Courtesy: U Mumba TT

New Delhi, July 23: Hong Kong's star table tennis player Doo Hoi Kem is impressed with the talented pool of Indian paddlers who are making rapid strides in the sport and credits the home-grown TT league Ultimate Table Tennis for this change.

The World Number 11 paddler will be playing for UMumba TT in the upcoming Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season Three, starting July 25.

Doo Hoi Kem is happy coming back to India for yet another grueling season of club table tennis for that will help her prepare for the Olympics Games in Tokyo, next year.

Here's what all she had to say about her preparations, Ultimate Table Tennis and the improvements she has witnessed in Indian paddlers in the last few years.

On her overall preparation leading up to the Olympics: I am very excited to be coming to India again. This is an important year ahead of the Olympics and we are all preparing hard and want to give our best. I wish to excel in every tournament that I take part in, starting from the UTT.

This is my third time with UTT in India. I was shocked by the tremendous improvement of the competition arrangement and domestic players who really have amazing input.

On Indian Table Tennis: All Indian paddlers have had great performance in the recent international tournaments. They have put in a great effort and I believe the UTT has really helped them through the years. With continuous support from top corporates and the government, no doubt that TT will keep on growing and achieve more success in near future.

Her idol: Deng Ah Peng is my sporting idol. I love her achievements in TT and also her contribution on the Olympic Committee.

On Ultimate Table Tennis: UTT have invited the best TT players globally, the excellent skills and experiences are shared with all domestic players. The great competition atmosphere with support from government official which stimulate the TT sport and attracts Indian crowds. It is quite amazing.

The UTT has helped popularise the sport and offers a great platform for players of different nationalities to come together every year.

On her game: I have joined the club competition in Japan, Europe and China in recent years, of course I have biggest challenge in China Club competition.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 11:56 [IST]
