Vedanta organises 2nd KBK district-level Archery Competition in Odisha for school children

By
Vedanta organises 2nd KBK district-level Archery Competition in Odisha for school children

Bhubaneshwar, September 25: Vedanta Aluminium, Lanjigarh unit organised the 2nd Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput district-level archery competition in collaboration with the district administration of Kalahandi.

44 school children from Malkangiri, Rayagada, Bolangir and Kalahandi districts participated in the two-day competition that had 30-meter and 40-meter categories for the junior level and 20-meter and 30-meter categories for the sub-junior level. An all-girl demonstration match was also conducted. The event aimed to promote archery in Kalahandi and its adjoining regions.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Rakesh Mohan, COO, Vedanta Aluminium, Lanjigarh unit said, "Organising such competitions will help groom the young sporting talents of the region. The archery competition provides a platform for these talents to showcase their skills and sportsmanship. We were delighted to receive such an overwhelming response. With these initiatives, we strive to further strengthen our commitment towards the community."

Along with medals, the winners received certificates as well. Present during the tournament were district and government officials, youth club members, opinion makers, school committee members, school children and Vedanta representatives.

Source: Press Release

Read more about: archery school sports odisha
Story first published: Wednesday, September 25, 2019, 21:45 [IST]
