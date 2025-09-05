More sports Max Verstappen Hints At Future Possibility Of Joining Ferrari Amid Red Bull Commitment Max Verstappen, while committed to Red Bull until 2026, hints at the possibility of driving for Ferrari in the future. He acknowledges uncertainties in his career path and expresses interest in the Tifosi's support. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 5, 2025, 11:51 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen, despite securing his Red Bull seat until 2026, remains open to the idea of driving for Ferrari in the future. Earlier this year, his position at Red Bull was uncertain as McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris excelled in the championship standings. Speculation linked Verstappen with a move to Mercedes after Lewis Hamilton joined Ferrari this season.

Verstappen confirmed in July that he would stay with Red Bull for the upcoming year. His contract extends until 2028 but includes clauses that might allow an earlier exit. As the Italian Grand Prix approaches, Verstappen expressed interest in receiving support from Ferrari fans at Monza. "There are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision," he remarked, acknowledging the unpredictability of his Formula One career.

Currently third in the drivers' standings, Verstappen trails Norris by 70 points and is 104 points behind leader Piastri. This season, he has yet to achieve consecutive podium finishes but has an opportunity after securing second place at last week's Dutch Grand Prix. The Italian Grand Prix has seen him win twice out of ten attempts, specifically in 2023 and 2024.

The Italian Grand Prix and the US Grand Prix are notable for Verstappen as he has never secured pole positions there despite ten attempts each. Meanwhile, Hamilton, now with Ferrari, is sixth in the standings without a podium finish since leaving Mercedes. Verstappen commented on Hamilton's challenges: "He joined a team with a strong driver like Charles [Leclerc], so it's never easy to immediately start beating your teammate."

Hamilton's transition to Ferrari has been challenging due to the presence of Charles Leclerc, who is well-integrated into the team. Verstappen noted that understanding car dynamics can be complex: "These cars can be quite complicated at times to fully understand why you're quick or not." He refrained from commenting on Hamilton's personal experiences or team dynamics at Mercedes.

The future remains uncertain for Verstappen as he contemplates potential opportunities beyond Red Bull. While no immediate plans exist for a switch to Ferrari, he acknowledges life's unpredictability and remains open to various possibilities within Formula One.