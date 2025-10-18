More sports Verstappen Aims To Close Championship Gap After Clinching Pole Position For Sprint Race In Austin Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Sprint race at the United States Grand Prix, aiming to reduce his points deficit in the championship. He anticipates a challenging race ahead but is optimistic about his performance. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 4:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen secured pole position for the Sprint race at the United States Grand Prix, marking a successful day for Red Bull. Despite Lando Norris leading Friday's practice and initial qualifying sessions, Verstappen edged out the British driver by 0.071 seconds in their final laps. Currently trailing championship leader Oscar Piastri by 63 points, Verstappen aims to close this gap with strong performances in both the Sprint race and Sunday's main event.

Verstappen expressed his anticipation for a challenging Saturday, emphasising the importance of a strong start. "Just try to have a good start. It's a wide turn one as well, and then I hope that we have good pace in the race, but we'll find out tomorrow," he stated regarding his Sprint race strategy. He acknowledged the difficulty of putting everything together during qualifying due to the soft compound tyres and lack of reference points.

Lando Norris, aiming to reduce his team-mate's 22-point lead, was not surprised by Verstappen's pole position but remains optimistic about improving race performance. "Of course would have loved to be on pole, but not a surprise for us to be just a bit slower than the Red Bull lately, so still pretty happy," said Norris. He noted minor areas for improvement and acknowledged the track's challenges.

Norris admitted that McLaren has struggled with qualifying pace throughout the year, especially when competition is tight. However, he remains hopeful that they can regain an advantage during the race. "We have struggled the whole year with our qualy pace, especially when it's close and it's been close today," he explained.

The Sprint qualifying results saw Max Verstappen in first place for Red Bull, followed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri from McLaren in second and third positions respectively. Nico Hulkenberg from Sauber secured fourth place, while George Russell from Mercedes took fifth.

{TABLE_1}

Fernando Alonso from Aston Martin finished sixth, with Carlos Sainz from Williams in seventh place. Lewis Hamilton from Ferrari came eighth, Alex Albon from Williams ninth, and Charles Leclerc from Ferrari rounded out the top ten.

Track Conditions and Race Expectations

Verstappen described the track conditions as challenging due to gusty winds and bumps that could unsettle cars at high speeds. "The wind was coming up and down, very gusty. The track is very bumpy as well, so the cars can easily step out on you in the high speed," he noted.

The reigning world champion remains optimistic about maintaining competitive pace despite these challenges. "It's been a nice qualifying... It worked out well," Verstappen commented on their performance thus far.

The anticipation builds as drivers prepare for what promises to be an exciting Sprint race at the United States Grand Prix. With key players like Verstappen aiming to close championship gaps and others seeking redemption on race day, fans can expect thrilling action on track.